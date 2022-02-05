Telecom fibre cables snapped over dues, Panchkula residents a harried lot

The municipal corporation’s decision to snap the fibre cables of telecommunication companies in Sectors 9, 11 and 21, over non-payment of dues worth ₹100 crore, has left residents, especially those working from home and attending online classes amid the Covid-19 pandemic, on the receiving end.

After the fibre cables in the three sectors were disconnected and sealed on February 1 for companies failure to pay the fee for installing towers and laying lines, internet connections of around 1,500 residents were left dead.

Also six ATMs have not been functioning for three days.

A senior municipal corporation official said, “We are receiving a lot of calls from the residents, but what can we do? These companies are not paying our dues. We have issued 50 notices for recovering ₹25 crore. As soon as thecompanies pay us, we will unseal the cables immediately. We did not want to inconvenience too many residents, which is why we have not moved to other sectors. However, we will only wait for a couple of more days.”

Claiming that these companies had violated the permission orders, the official said, “In Sector 9, Reliance Jio was given permission to lay 300m wire, but they laid 15,000m wire. In the Industrial Area, they said there will be no pits, but 257 of them were excavated.”

Mayor Kulbhushan Goyal said, “The companies have not paid us a single penny for over six years. They owe us around ₹100 crore. I have issued over 100 notices, after which they merely paid ₹10 crore last year, and ₹60 lakh after their wires were snapped.”

There are around 319 Airtel, Vodaphone, BSNL, ATC India, Indus and Reliance Jio towers across Panchkula, but these firms have not paid their fees.

The mayor said among these telecommunication companies, Reliance Jio was a “major defaulter”.

“People are working from home due to the pandemic, but now they are unable to do so due to lack of connectivity. Legally, the MC cannot snap the connections as it is in violation of TRAI rules,” said SK Nayar, president, Citizen Welfare Association.

Last week, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker and Panchkula MLA Gian Chand Gupta had found around 87 files pertaining to payment records of telecommunication companies for installation of mobile towers in Panchkula missing.

Of the 87 files which were found missing, 21 pertained to Reliance Jio, 16 to Indus Company, 13 to Airtel, 18 to Vodafone, three to BSNL and 16 to ATC.

Asked about allegations of non-payment, a Reliance Jio spokesperson said, “We have already made the payment as per the demand note (DN) raised for cables in Sectors 9 and 11, Panchkula on February 1. We are in talks with the authorities concerned to allow us to restore the fibre cables in these two sectors at the earliest. As internet is an essential service, the disconnection is inconveniencing customers, especially students, patients, teachers, doctors, and professionals working from home during the pandemic.”

