Temperature falls again in Kashmir, residents brace for snow spell; Leh shivers at -10.2°C

The minimum temperatures in Kashmir have again started to fall further with four of the seven weather stations recording sub-zero night temperatures as the skies partially cleared on Saturday following two days of isolated light snowfall and rains in the mountains.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The meteorological department of J&K said that the mercury plunged lowest in ski resort of Gulmarg to settle at -6.5 °C on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday down from -5.1 °C on the night earlier.

The department in a weather update said that the ski resort recorded 8.9 cm of snow in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 1.7 °C down from 2.4 °C on Friday night. The mercury had climbed above zero in Srinagar on Thursday for the first time after December 6. During this period, the mercury had plunged to the lowest of -6.0 °C in Srinagar.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest over 40-day winter period, started on December 21 with western disturbance hitting the region and bringing light snowfall in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Gurez and Sonamarg mountainous areas on December 23 and 24.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The western disturbance is a weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean which brings most of the precipitation in Kashmir.

In the mountain resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the mercury plunged to -5.1 °C during the night down from previous night’s -1.3 °C.

It was -0.5 °C in Konibal, -0.8°C in Kupwara, and 2.2°C in Qazigund.

Jammu’s Bhaderwah recorded a minimum night temperature of -0.2 °C.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded lowest of -17.5°C while it was -10.2°C in Leh during the night.

The director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said another snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during December 26-28.

“Another snow spell is likely during December 26 -28. Due to this, light snowfall (up to 1 inch) in plains of Kashmir, moderate (5-6 inch) over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area, and light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu region during the above period, especially on December 27,” Lotus said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“However, heavy snowfall of up to 1 ft can’t be ruled out at isolated places over the higher reaches of J&K,” he cautioned.