Temperature falls again in Kashmir, residents brace for snow spell; Leh shivers at -10.2°C

The minimum temperatures in Kashmir have again started to fall further with four of the seven weather stations recording sub-zero night temperatures as the skies partially cleared on Saturday following two days of isolated light snowfall and rains in the mountains.

The meteorological department of J&K said that the mercury plunged lowest in ski resort of Gulmarg to settle at -6.5 °C on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday down from -5.1 °C on the night earlier.

The department in a weather update said that the ski resort recorded 8.9 cm of snow in the 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Saturday.

The summer capital Srinagar recorded 1.7 °C down from 2.4 °C on Friday night. The mercury had climbed above zero in Srinagar on Thursday for the first time after December 6. During this period, the mercury had plunged to the lowest of -6.0 °C in Srinagar.

Chilai Kalan, Kashmir’s harshest over 40-day winter period, started on December 21 with western disturbance hitting the region and bringing light snowfall in Gulmarg, Tangmarg, Gurez and Sonamarg mountainous areas on December 23 and 24.

The western disturbance is a weather system or winds blowing from the Mediterranean which brings most of the precipitation in Kashmir.

In the mountain resort of Pahalgam in south Kashmir, the mercury plunged to -5.1 °C during the night down from previous night’s -1.3 °C.

It was -0.5 °C in Konibal, -0.8°C in Kupwara, and 2.2°C in Qazigund.

Jammu’s Bhaderwah recorded a minimum night temperature of -0.2 °C.

In the union territory of Ladakh, Dras recorded lowest of -17.5°C while it was -10.2°C in Leh during the night.

The director, meteorological department of J&K and Ladakh, Sonam Lotus said another snow spell of greater intensity is most likely during December 26-28.

“Another snow spell is likely during December 26 -28. Due to this, light snowfall (up to 1 inch) in plains of Kashmir, moderate (5-6 inch) over higher reaches of J&K, Zojila-Minamarg axis, and light snowfall at scattered places of Ladakh, especially Kargil-Zanskar area, and light rain is likely at scattered places of Jammu region during the above period, especially on December 27,” Lotus said.

“However, heavy snowfall of up to 1 ft can’t be ruled out at isolated places over the higher reaches of J&K,” he cautioned.