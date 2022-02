Tennis tournament: Jasmine topples top seed Mehakpreet

Playing tops-class tennis, Jasmine Kaur from Haryana toppled top seed Mehakpreet Kaur from Punjab 6-3, 6-3 in the girls’ U-16 pre-quarterfinal tie in the ongoing AITA National Ranking Championship for U-14 and U-16 girls and boys being organised at Roots Tennis Academy in Zirakpur on Tuesday. In other girls’ U-16 pre-quarterfinals matches, Akshdha Sharma outplayed Kritika Sharma 6-2,6-3; Ekam Kaur Shergill overpowered Payal Khangwal 6-0,6-0; Mannat Awasthi drubbed Priyanshi Katial 6-4,6-3; Akshara Bura got the better of Florence Bhumbak 6-1, 6-0 and Akshita Vashisht ousted Agampreet Kaur 4-6, 7-5,10-4.

In the boys’ U-14 pre-quarterfinals, top seed Parth Sharma beat Vansh Sharma (PB) 6-2, 6-2; Arnav Bhishnoi defeated Haralam Singh 6-2,6-2; Meetpal Singh beat Abhinav Sangra 6-0,6-3; Hardik Khanduja beat Trishubh Kumar 6-3,6-0 and Karen Singh got the better of Yash Rana 6-2, 6-3.

Results (pre quarter finals)

Girls’ Under-16: Jasmine Kaur (HR) bt Mehakpreet Kaur (PB) [1] 6-3,6-3; Akshdha Sharma (PB) bt Kritika Sharma (PB) 6-2,6-3; Ekam Kaur Shergill (PB) bt Payal Khangwal (CH) 6-0,6-0; Mannat Awasthi (PB) bt Priyanshi Katial (PB)[4] 6-4,6-3; Akshara Bura (HR) bt Florence Bhumbak (CH) 6-1, 6-0; Akshita Vashisht (CH) bt Agampreet Kaur (PB) [2] 4-6, 7-5,10-4.

Girls’ Under-14: Akshara Bura (HR) [1] bt Smaira Sidhu (CH) 6-0,6-0; Sahej Lakhat (PB) bt Amana Bhalla (CH) 6-0,6-1; Jasmine Kaur (HR)[4] bt Kritika Sharma (PB) 6-3, 6-1; Priyanshi Katial (PB) [2] bt Vrinda Verma (HR) 6-0, 6-1.

Boys’ Under-16: Parth Sharma (PB) [1] bt Vansh Sharma (PB) 6-2, 6-2; Arnav Bhishnoi (CH)[7] bt Haralam Singh (PB) 6-2,6-2; Meetpal Singh (PB) bt Abhinav Sangra (CH) 6-0,6-3; Hardik Khanduja (PB) [4] bt Trishubh Kumar (HR) 6-3,6-0; Karen Singh (CH) [8] bt Yash Rana (DL) 6-2, 6-3; Sumukh Marya (PB) [6] bt Anhad Singh Rangi (CH) 6-1,6-1; Daksh Kapoor (CH) [2] bt Ruhan Komandur (KA) 6-2,6-3.

Boys’ Under-14: Sumukh Marya (PB) [1] bt Arnav Chaudhary (TL) 6-1,6-0; Abhinav Choudhary (PB) bt Anish Sharma (CH) 6-2,7-5; Abhinav Sangra (CH) bt Haralam Singh (PB) [6] 6-1,6-3; Tejas Khosla (CH) bt Ribhav Saroha (PB) 6-2,6-1; Himanish Brinda (PB) [3] bt Hardit Singh (PB) 6-0,6-1; Sachit Thakur (CH) bt Aarav Bhishnoi (CH) 6-3,6-0; Pragun Thakur (CH) [8] bt Jaskirat Singh (HR) 6-0,6-1; Ruhan Komandur (KA) [2] bt Rabnoor Singh (CH) 6-1,6-1.

