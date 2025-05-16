Tensions bring shelved Tulbul barrage back in limelight

The India-Pakistan tensions and suspension of the Indus Water Treaty have brought back in limelight the Tulbul Navigation Barrage on Jhelum river, the construction for which was stopped in the late 1980s. J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday batted for resumption of work at Tulbul Barrage project. (HT File)

The project in north Kashmir’s in Sopore and Bandipora was stopped after Pakistan raised objections to its construction, citing the Indus Water Treaty.

According to its design, the project could have helped in maintaining water levels at three downstream hydel projects -- Uri (1,480 MW), Uri 2 (230 MW) and Lower Jehlum Power Project (120MW).

Uri and Uri 2 projects are under the National Hydro Power Corporation (NHPC) and the Lower Jehlum Hydel Power Project (LJHP) is owned by J&K government. Though the projects operate at full capacity in summers, the output falls under 20% in autumn and winter due to low water levels in Jhelum.

“The project, if completed, will be very helpful for J&K, especially in agriculture and for hydel projects. The Indus Water Treaty made it impossible to secure water for J&K. Political leaders raised the issue, pointing out how J&K was in loss, and asked Centre to compensate. Since World Bank is involved in this treaty, we can’t say whether the project will be completed,” said a senior officer who was a part of the project.

On Thursday, Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah said the work on Tulbul project should be resumed.

“Now that the Indus Water Treaty has been temporarily suspended, I wonder if we will be able to resume the project. It will improve power generation of downstream projects, especially in winter,” he said.

The work on the Tulbul project, the Wular freshwater lake and Jhelum river, was stopped over Pakistan’s objections. Several delegations from Pakistan visited the spot as they considered it will control the flow of water towards Pakistan.

Omar, Mehbooba exchange barbs

Omar on Friday accused Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti of “trying to please some people across the border”, apparently referring to Pakistan.

“What is unfortunate is that with your blind lust to try to score cheap publicity points & please some people sitting across the border, you refuse to acknowledge that the IWT has been one of the biggest historic betrayals of the interests of the people of J&K. I have always opposed this treaty & I will continue to do so. Opposing a blatantly unfair treaty is in no way, shape, size or form warmongering, it’s about correcting a historic injustice that denied the people of J&K the right to use our water for ourselves,” Omar said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Mehbooba had questioned Omar for raising the Tulbul project amid the ongoing tensions.

“J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah’s call to revive the Tulbul Navigation Project amid ongoing tensions between India & Pakistan is deeply unfortunate. At a time when both countries have just stepped back from the brink of a full-fledged war—with Jammu and Kashmir bearing the brunt through the loss of innocent lives, widespread destruction and immense suffering such statements are not only irresponsible but also dangerously provocative,” Mehbooba said on X.

Now I think I’ll do some real work & you can keep posting,” Omar said in his response.