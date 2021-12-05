Tenure extension cancelled, but Bathinda DSP Gurjeet Romana continues in office

Even as his one-year extension was cancelled by the Punjab home department last week, Gurjeet Singh Romana, considered a blue-eyed boy of some senior leaders of the ruling Congress, is continuing to discharge duties as deputy superintendent of police (DSP) in Bathinda.

Principal secretary (home) Anurag Verma in an order dated November 25 had said that the extension in service from August 1, 2021, to July 31, 2022, granted to Romana was cancelled with immediate effect on the directions issued by the department of personnel and the official was retired on November 24, 2021.

Bathinda senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ajay Maluja confirmed that the home department had ordered to cancel extension to Romana. “But Romana has been asked to continue verbally. We have not received any official orders so far. But new orders are likely to be issued soon as there are various provisions available for this,” he added.

When contacted, Anurag Verma said the extension given to DSP Romana was cancelled and he was retired with immediate effect. “These are the last orders from our side,” he said.

Romana, who is deputed as a DSP-1 in Bathinda since July 2018, was granted extension even as the Punjab government had scrapped the service extension policy for its employees from March 31, 2020.

Romana was in the centre of controversy in 2017 after being indicted in departmental inquiries for releasing an accused in a drug case. He was held guilty for his suspected role in an FIR lodged against one Gobind Gupta for allegedly having an illegal stock of 1,500 habit-forming tablets.

Gupta, who was arrested on April 10, 2017, was released within 10 days of lodging the FIR at Bathinda’s Nehianwala police station after a court granted him bail. In the cancellation report, Romana had reportedly cited a drug inspector’s statement claiming that Gupta had licence to sell and purchase such medicines.

Official sources confirmed that no action was taken against Romana as the internal report later concluded that “Gupta’s release was a mistake on the part of Romana and not a deliberate attempt”. The accused in the drug case was re-arrested.