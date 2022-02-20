Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA conducts raids at 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan
Terrorism conspiracy case: NIA conducts raids at 8 locations in Jammu and Kashmir, Rajasthan

NIA conducted searches at eight locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Jodhpur in Rajasthan in a terrorism conspiracy case
During the searches conducted on Saturday in Jammu and Kashmir and Rajasthan in a terrorism conspiracy case, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized, said NIA spokesman. (HT File Photo/ Representational image)
Updated on Feb 20, 2022 02:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday conducted searches at eight locations in Sopore, Kupwara, Shopian, Rajouri, Budgam and Ganderbal districts of Jammu and Kashmir and Jodhpur district of Rajasthan in a terrorism conspiracy case, said officials.

An NIA spokesman said, “The case relates to planning and conspiracy for undertaking violent terrorist acts in J&K and other major cities, including New Delhi, by cadres of the proscribed terrorist organisations Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizbul Mujahideen (HM), Al Badr and their affiliates such as The Resistance Front (TRF), People Against Fascist Forces (PAFF), etc”.

The NIA has arrested 28 accused persons in the case so far, he informed.

“During the searches conducted on Saturday, various incriminating documents, digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices have been seized,” said the spokesman. Further investigation in the case continues.

The terrorists and cadres of the proscribed terror outfits have been involved in several terrorist acts and killings of numerous innocent civilians and security personnel, thereby unleashing a reign of terror in Kashmir, he added.

