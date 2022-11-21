Terrorist Rinda was wanted by Khanna police for murder, supplying weapons to gangsters

Terrorist Harvinder Singh alias Rinda, who reportedly died at a hospital in Pakistan’s Lahore during treatment for drug overdose, was wanted by Khanna police in separate cases for the murder of a sarpanch and supplying weapons to gangsters.

Rinda had come on the radar of Khanna police for his alleged involvement in the August 2017 murder of the sarpanch of Rasoolra village, Manminder Singh alias Mindhi, who was brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi.

Gangster Gurjot Garcha of Khanna, who was a member of Ravi Khwajke gang, had uploaded a status on social networking site claiming that he and Rinda had killed Mindhi.

Rinda’s name had once again cropped up after Khanna police arrested national-level boxer and dreaded gangster Sukhwinder Singh alias Soni and his three accomplices with illegal weapons.

During questioning, Soni had revealed that Rinda had acted as a link between him and militant groups of Jammu and Kashmir and helped him procure AK-47 assault rifles. However, he had not revealed the motive behind procuring the rifles.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) had also linked Rinda to Bupinder Singh Saini, one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in May this year. Due to these links with Rinda, a NIA team had conducted a raid at Bhupinder’s house in Bhattian Bet village, Salem Tabri, in June.

