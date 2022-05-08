Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Textile park: High-level delegation assesses proposed site at Koom Kalan

A high-level delegation comprising Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary, Manoj Sinha, deputy secretary, and other officials from the Union ministry of textile, visited the proposed project site for a 1,000-acre textile park in Koom Kalan, to assess ground-level requirements
Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary of the Union ministry of textiles during a discussion with industrialists on Saturday. (HT Photo)
Published on May 08, 2022 12:15 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

This is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.

Thereafter, the delegation visited Youngman Woollen Mills at Vill Seera (Rahon Road), which has been selected under the prestigious PLI scheme of the Centre.

An interaction with representatives of the textile industry was held at Circuit House, where Singh briefed them on the PM-MITRA Scheme.

Discussions were also held to understand the grassroot problems of the industrialists and the necessary infrastructure required at the proposed park.

