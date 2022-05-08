Textile park: High-level delegation assesses proposed site at Koom Kalan

A high-level delegation comprising Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary, Manoj Sinha, deputy secretary, and other officials from the Union ministry of textile, visited the proposed project site for a 1,000-acre textile park in Koom Kalan, to assess ground-level requirements.

This is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.

Thereafter, the delegation visited Youngman Woollen Mills at Vill Seera (Rahon Road), which has been selected under the prestigious PLI scheme of the Centre.

An interaction with representatives of the textile industry was held at Circuit House, where Singh briefed them on the PM-MITRA Scheme.

Discussions were also held to understand the grassroot problems of the industrialists and the necessary infrastructure required at the proposed park.