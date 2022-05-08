Textile park: High-level delegation assesses proposed site at Koom Kalan
A high-level delegation comprising Vijoy Kumar Singh, additional secretary, Manoj Sinha, deputy secretary, and other officials from the Union ministry of textile, visited the proposed project site for a 1,000-acre textile park in Koom Kalan, to assess ground-level requirements.
This is among 13 similar projects across India which are being assessed, out of which seven will be selected under PM Mitra Scheme for development as mega textile parks.
Thereafter, the delegation visited Youngman Woollen Mills at Vill Seera (Rahon Road), which has been selected under the prestigious PLI scheme of the Centre.
An interaction with representatives of the textile industry was held at Circuit House, where Singh briefed them on the PM-MITRA Scheme.
Discussions were also held to understand the grassroot problems of the industrialists and the necessary infrastructure required at the proposed park.
-
Fake video: Verka lodges complaint with cyber cell
Officials of the state-owned cooperative dairy organisation, Verka, have lodged a complaint with the cyber cell seeking the arrest of those behind the circulation of a fake video where a man can be seen taking a bath with milk. General manager of Verka milk plant, Rupinder Singh Sekhon clarified that the video has no relation to Verka and had been shot in Turkey in 2020. He added that Verka will take legal action against those found circulating such videos.
-
Prominent crossing in Ayodhya to be named after Lata Mangeshkar
Lucknow: A prominent crossing in Ayodhya will be developed and named after legendary singer Bharat Ratna late Lata Mangeshkar who passed away on February 6 this year. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has directed the Ayodhya administration to identify a prominent crossing in the temple town and send a proposal to the state government in the next 15 days for renaming it after Lata Mangeshkar.
-
Genome editing: Centre of excellence in CRISPR proposed at GADVASU
Jaswinder Singh, professor at McGill University, Canada, visited Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) on Saturday to initiate collaborative research work on genome editing using clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR) technology. The college of animal biotechnology organised a lecture by Singh on genome editing for food security and environmental sustainability (GEFSES).
-
Ludhiana civil surgeon issues advisory against vector-borne diseases
“We should not allow water to stagnate in and around our homes. The standing water should be cleaned on one day of the week as per the instructions of the health department. One should wear clothes covering farms and legs to prevent mosquito bites, sleep with mosquito nets at bedtime at night and also use mosquito repellents,” said Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh.
-
Ludhiana sub-junior baseball championship: Govt girls’ school, Gill, lifts title
The girls' team of the host Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill, on Saturday lifted the 9th Sub-Junior District Baseball Championship organised by the Ludhiana District Baseball Association. They beat Gill Baseball Club 12-2 in the finals. Seven girls' teams participated in the tournament including Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Gill; Nightingale Baseball Club, Khalsa Warriors Baseball Club, Gill Baseball Club, Nightingale Senior Secondary School, Baseball Club and Khalsa Baseball Club.
