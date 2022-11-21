Thapar institute holds 36th convocation

: The 36th convocation of the Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology (TIET), Patiala, began on Monday. At this convocation, a total of 2,452 degrees are being awarded. The institute honoured its distinguished alumnus, Air Marshal Jagjeet Singh for his significant contribution to the field of defence and engineering. Professor Prakash Gopalan, director of the institute, congratulated all degree recipients and presented the institute’s annual report.

Punjab unable to tap potential solar energy: SAD

Chandigarh The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday said Punjab had become a laggard in generating solar energy after achieving the distinction of establishing 1,000-megawatt renewable energy projects in the state during the erstwhile SAD led government. Asserting that no work had been done on this front during the last five years, former minister Maheshinder Singh Grewal said an impression was being given by renewable energy minister Aman Arora that canal top solar energy projects were being brought into Punjab for the first time. HTC

MoRTH nod for land acquisition of stretch on NH-205K

Chandigarh The Punjab government on Monday received a go-ahead from the Union ministry of road transport and highways for compensation for acquisition of land for the stretch connecting Rupnagar-Ludhiana to Kharar of NH-205K. During a meeting chaired by chief secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua about land acquisition, it was informed that soon land would be handed over for building the road. He directed the DCs to expedite handing over of possession of land for all national highway projects. Janjua asked the representatives of NHAI to mobilise more manpower and machinery at the workplace. HTC

₹9 cr to be spent on devp works in Ludhiana: Minister

Chandigarh Local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar on Monday said ₹9 crore would be spent by the Ludhiana Municipal Corporation on modern equipment of fire brigade and other development works. He said ₹8.57 crore would be spent to provide a hydraulic platform with a working height of more than 50 m for firefighting and rescue operations and ₹45.26 lakh on purchasing sewer inspection camera, root chain cutter and repair of JCB machines.

26,000 candidates appear for Agniveer

Chandigarh : As many as 26,000 candidates appeared for Agniveer, 6,000 for nursing assistants and 1,000 for religious teacher in Jalandhar, a defence spokesperson said on Monday. The recruitment will continue till December 5. Agniveer recruitment is for five districts, Hoshiarpur, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Tarn Taran. Nursing assistants and religious teachers’ recruitment is for Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab.

Progressive Punjab summit to be held on Feb 23, 24

Chandigarh Chief Secretary Punjab Vijay Kumar Janjua on Monday discussed modalities for the upcoming fifth edition of Progressive Punjab summit on February 23 and 24, and suggested formation of separate committees to expedite the preparations. Principal Secretary Investment Promotion Dilip Kumar and CEO Investment Punjab KK Yadav gave a detailed presentation about the upcoming event. Earlier in September, chief minister Bhagwant Mann had proposed to organise a summit. In Monday’s meeting, agenda, theme, outline, timeline of activities, proposed exhibitions, sessions and overall preparations for the event were discussed.