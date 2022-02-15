Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Theft reported at courier company’s office in Ludhiana, gang of burglars steal 1 lakh and other valuables
chandigarh news

Theft reported at courier company’s office in Ludhiana, gang of burglars steal 1 lakh and other valuables

The owner of a courier company at Shahpur road in Shivpuri, Ludhiana, reported a theft wherein a gang of burglars vandalised his office and stole ₹1 lakh and other valuables including an LCD television; the act has been captured on CCTV footage
A theft reported at a courier company’s office in Ludhiana, with gang of burglars stealing 1 lakh and other valuables. (HT File)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a courier company’s office at Shahpur road in Shivpuri, taking away 1 lakh and other valuables on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The three burglars have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the street.

Roshan Lal, the company’s owner, said he discovered the valuables missing on Tuesday morning upon reaching the office, following which he informed the police.

He added that the burglars have stolen 1 lakh in cash, an LCD, other valuables and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs while fleeing. They were, however, captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. The burglary took place at around 1 am.

Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station head officer at the Daresi police station, said the police are currently scanning the footage to identify the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India Covid 19 Cases
CTET Result 2021
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP