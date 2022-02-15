Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Theft reported at courier company’s office in Ludhiana, gang of burglars steal 1 lakh and other valuables
Theft reported at courier company’s office in Ludhiana, gang of burglars steal 1 lakh and other valuables

The owner of a courier company at Shahpur road in Shivpuri, Ludhiana, reported a theft wherein a gang of burglars vandalised his office and stole 1 lakh and other valuables including an LCD television; the act has been captured on CCTV footage
A theft reported at a courier company’s office in Ludhiana, with gang of burglars stealing <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1 lakh and other valuables. (HT File)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A gang of burglars targeted a courier company’s office at Shahpur road in Shivpuri, taking away 1 lakh and other valuables on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The three burglars have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the street.

Roshan Lal, the company’s owner, said he discovered the valuables missing on Tuesday morning upon reaching the office, following which he informed the police.

He added that the burglars have stolen 1 lakh in cash, an LCD, other valuables and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs while fleeing. They were, however, captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. The burglary took place at around 1 am.

Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station head officer at the Daresi police station, said the police are currently scanning the footage to identify the accused.

Tuesday, February 15, 2022
