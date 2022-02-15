Theft reported at courier company’s office in Ludhiana, gang of burglars steal 1 lakh and other valuables

A gang of burglars targeted a courier company’s office at Shahpur road in Shivpuri, taking away ₹1 lakh and other valuables on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

The three burglars have been captured in the CCTVs installed in the street.

Roshan Lal, the company’s owner, said he discovered the valuables missing on Tuesday morning upon reaching the office, following which he informed the police.

He added that the burglars have stolen ₹1 lakh in cash, an LCD, other valuables and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTVs while fleeing. They were, however, captured in the CCTVs installed in the street. The burglary took place at around 1 am.

Sub-Inspector Jagdeep Singh, station head officer at the Daresi police station, said the police are currently scanning the footage to identify the accused.