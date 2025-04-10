Thefts of taps, car batteries, wires: Ludhiana’s Gurdev Nagar residents allege uptick in ‘petty crimes’

The residents of Gurdev Nagar, a posh locality in the bypoll-bound Ludhiana West constituency, alleged that there has been an uptick in petty crimes, such as water taps, car batteries or electricity wires getting stolen, in their area. According to the locals, the latest such incident came on Tuesday when five water taps and pipes were stolen from a house belonging to one Gurpreet Singh. (HT Photo)

According to the locals, the latest such incident came on Tuesday when five water taps and pipes were stolen from a house belonging to one Gurpreet Singh around 7.30 pm as the family members were out to check a leakage in their water tank.

In the latest incident reported on Tuesday evening, residents pointed out that the miscreants barged into a house around 7.30 pm while the family was checking a leakage near their water tank.

“We noticed water leaking near the tank and were trying to check it when the miscreants sneaked in and took away the taps and pipes. Our CCTV cameras were not working,” said Gurpreet Singh.

Division number 5 station-house officer (SHO) Balwant Singh acknowledged the rise in thefts and said a group of miscreants was active in the area. “We recently arrested three accused responsible for these offences. Our team is patrolling the locality round-the-clock to prevent further incidents,” he said.

Locals allege most of the crimes are being committed by drug addicts for quick cash.

The SHO, however, said police are waiting for medical examination reports of the recently arrested individuals to determine if they were addicts.

“We conducted medical examinations of the arrested individuals. We have received similar input from the locals. There is a strong possibility that some of these crimes are being committed by addicts. We are waiting for medical confirmation before drawing any conclusions,” the SHO added.

Local Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Ravinder Pal Ghai termed the trend as ‘disturbing’ and called for stronger preventative policing.

“Gurdev Nagar has never seen such a wave of thefts in recent years,” said Ghai.