There is a need to elect a strong leadership, says Nadda

A month after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP’s) loss in the Himachal byelections, the party’s national chief, Jagat Prakash Nadda, stressed on the need to elect a strong leadership.

“Strong leadership makes a big change in the country and the society,” he said while addressing an event to facilitate health officers and workers on the occasion of Himachal becoming the first state to achieve 100% Covid vaccination feat.

After inaugurating the OPD of AIIMS in Bilaspur, Nadda said had Narendra Modi not been the Prime Minister, people of Himachal would have never thought of having such a premier institute in their state. “That’s why I say people should be aware while electing leaders and consider the fact that who can provide strong leadership,” he added.

“No one thought that AIIMS could also be set up outside Delhi. It was under the leadership of PM Modi that today, 22 AIIMS are coming up across the country,” Nadda said.

He said the central government also gave a PGI satellite centre to Himachal besides four new medical colleges.

Nadda said had there been no Covid outbreak, the work of AIIMS would have been completed by now.

AIIMS will become fully functional by June 2022 and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate it, he added.

The BJP national chief said during the Covid pandemic, healthcare system of even the most developed countries crumbled. “America and European countries couldn’t decide if to save lives or economy. Contrary to it, India not only fought the battle efficiently, but also saved the economy,” Nadda said, adding that vaccine was made available within nine months of the outbreak. “Today, India has not only administered 127 crore doses to its population, but is also exporting vaccines to 50 countries,” he said.

“This is the change a strong leadership brings,” he said, adding that there was a time when it took decades to bring vaccines to India after their launch, whether it was for TB, polio, chickenpox or hepatitis.

The BJP president also congratulated the state government, doctors, healthcare staff and all frontline workers for helping Himachal achieve the feat of fully vaccinating its eligible population with both the doses.

He also hailed chief minister Jai Ram Thakur for making Himachal a front-runner in education, health and social services sectors.

Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya, who was also accompanying Nadda, said India has no dearth of brainpower and manpower, and PM Modi has identified this talent.

He said that Himachal Pradesh has shown a way to other states of the country by achieving this unique distinction of 100% vaccination by overcoming the tough challenges posed by the topography of the state.

Chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said it was a big milestone for the state and a historic day as it achieved 100% vaccination target.

“It was due to sheer hard work and efforts put in by health workers along with the co-operation of the people of the state,” he added. Recalling various challenges during the vaccination campaign, Jai Ram said the doses were supplied to the remote regions by helicopters while in some cases, health workers scaled mountains for hours and meandered through forests to reach far-flung areas.

Union minister of information and broadcasting, youth affairs and sports Anurag Singh Thakur also congratulated Jai Ram and people of HP for achieving the 100% vaccination target.

He said that India has today emerged as a role model for other countries of the world during the testing times of the pandemic.

Health workers and officers who performed extraordinarily to make the vaccination campaign successful were also honoured on the occasion.

Inaugurates OPD of Bilaspur AIIMS

BJP national president Jagat Prakash Nadda on Sunday launched the OPD services at AIIMS coming up at Kothipura near Bilaspur.

Union ministers Mansukh Mandaviya and Anurag Singh Thakur besides Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur were also present on the occasion. The foundation stone of Bilaspur AIIMS was laid by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in October 2017 when Nadda was the Union health minister.

It was officially approved under Phase 5 of the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana by the Union cabinet on December 4, 2019. Initially, 79 super specialists and 85 nursing officers will render services at the institute, which will cater to the HP population of about 75 lakh.

The ₹1,350-crore project is coming up on 247 acres on Bilaspur-Shimla highway and will have a 750-bed hospital, a medical college and a nursing institute.

To further enhance healthcare delivery, AIIMS Bilaspur is likely to widen the spectrum of services through the expansion of various super-specialty departments in subsequent phases to provide affordable and reliable tertiary-level healthcare in Himachal and adjoining states of Punjab and Haryana.

The first academic session started from January 12, 2021, with a batch of 50 MBBS students.

Eight percent construction work of AIIMS has been completed. The academic block would be ready by June next year.

Though the OPD was inaugurated officially on Sunday, doctors have been rendering services for the last five months.