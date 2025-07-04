Third child drowns due to rainwater in two days in Mohali

A day after two children drowned in Balongi, another tragedy struck on Wednesday as an 11-year-old boy died after falling into a rainwater-filled pit in Bakarpur village. This is the third monsoon-related child death in the district within 48 hours. Mohali police said they did not find anything suspicious in the case and the child died due to accidental drowning. (HT photo for representation)

According to Aerocity SHO Satwinder Singh, the child, Hari Prasad, had gone out to play when he accidentally slipped into a two-foot-deep pit filled with stagnant rainwater.

Although the pit wasn’t very deep, the child drowned due to his small frame, the SHO said. He could not be revived despite efforts.

The victim was originally from Bihar, and his family had been living in the area due to their work in the region. Police said they did not find anything suspicious in the case and the child died due to accidental drowning.

“He fell on his own while playing. The water wasn’t too deep, but he couldn’t survive,” said SHO Satwinder Singh.

On Tuesday, a similar incident claimed the lives of two children, a nine-year-old boy and a 12-year-old girl, in Balongi, after they drowned in a rain-filled pit located near TDI Gateway City. The children were playing nearby when the mishap occurred.

Admn sounds caution

In the wake of the three tragic deaths by drowning in past 48 hours, the Mohali administration on Thursday issued a general advisory to residents, urging them to stay away from seasonal rivulets, swollen water bodies and ponds.

Deputy commissioner Komal Mittal, while issuing the advisory, expressed concern over recent drowning incidents involving minors in the district. She emphasised the need for vigilance and precautions, especially around construction sites. “Construction workers and building owners must ensure that minors are kept away from tanks or pits filled with water at construction sites,” she said.

She urged parents and guardians to keep children away from water bodies during this season to prevent any untoward incidents. “We must all be cautious and proactive to safeguard precious lives,” she added.

Mittal also appealed to village panchayats to keep a close watch on water bodies flowing through their areas by deploying thikri pehras (community vigil teams). She advised strengthening weak embankments and monitoring rising water levels.

She informed that the District Control Room was fully operational and can be contacted at 0172-221-9506 for reporting any emergencies related to swollen streams (choes) or other water-related hazards.