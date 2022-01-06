Third Covid wave to reach peak by January-end: Report

With Covid again emerging as a threat, a report that the Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH), had submitted to the Punjab health department over a week ago suggests that by Wednesday (January 6), the state will see around 1,000 cases a day. According to the premier health institute’s report, the third wave will reach its peak by January-end and cases will witness a down-trend by the second week of February.

CMCH principal Dr Jeyaraj Durai Pandian said the community medicine department had compiled the report. Dr Clarence J Samuel, community medicine department head, at the CMCM said, “Each day, we are now seeing 40% increase in cases. To date, we do not have the genome sequencing report to establish that the current spread is due to the Omicron variant of the virus. However, the speed at which the virus is spreading is enough to suggest that it is Omicron.”

Epidemiologist and Punjab’s nodal officer for covid-19 Dr Rajesh Bhaskar said, “Pathankot and Patiala are the worst-hit districts in terms of Covid cases, Ludhiana is also seeing a surge of patients.”

Dr Bishav Mohan, a member of the Covid task force, who is with the Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), said, “In certain cases, patients reach us when the virus has already infected the lungs. As this time, the virus spreads faster, so the danger of organ damage is higher. Technically, this is called cytokine storm.”

Dr Samuel also attributes the gap in the period of vaccination to be one of the causes behind the sudden spike in cases. “There are a significant number of people who did not get the second dose of vaccine, expecting that the virus will never return. It is important to get vaccinated as it will mitigate the risk of serious illness. The government is also launching booster doses,” said Dr Samuel.

“The opening of schools and colleges had proved to be the driver during the second wave. This time, the prevalence of infection will be more while the percentage of hospitalisation over the previous wave will be low. There will, however, be considerable stress on hospitals. Health authorities must remain alert,” said Dr Pandian.