Those trying to disturb peace in Punjab won’t be spared: CM

Chandigarh : Hours after the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that those trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared.

Mann, who held a meeting with director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra and top officials of the intelligence wing, said strictest punishment will be given to such elements. “I held a meeting with the DGP and officers of the intelligence wing in the wake of the incident. The details are coming out. Some arrests have been made,” he said after meeting the officials.

The CM also said, “I want to say that whosoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and they will get strictest punishment which their coming generations will remember.”

A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the building in Sector 77 of Mohali on Monday night. No one was, however, injured in the explosion.

Set your priorities right: Warring to Mann

Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while extending full support and cooperation to the Punjab government, asked Mann to set his priorities right and focus on serious challenges confronting the state. “Inexperience and misplaced priorities of the AAP government are being exploited by terrorists who seem to be raising their head in Punjab”, he said in a statement, condemning the attack.

Warring said the onus was on the government to prevent such attacks and also identify and punish the culprits. “While we have full faith in Punjab Police’s ability and competence to meet any challenge as it has a proven record, we hope that powers that be will set their priorities right and use the potential of the police for the right purpose”, he remarked.

Describing the deteriorating law and order situation as “alarming”, leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa asked the chief minister to convene all-party meeting on this issue . “I urge @BhagwantMann ji to review the security situation and call an All Party Meeting to let us know steps taken to maintain the peace and security in Punjab (sic),” the Congress leader tweeted.

Coordinated efforts needed: BJP

BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma called for coordinated efforts to defeat the designs of enemies of the nation, hoping that the AAP government will get down to face the serious terror challenges and refix its priorities from political vendetta to serious governance.

“Mohali terror attack should come as a warning that you cannot take security of the state lightly and use your police to settle scores with your political opponents”, he said in a statement.

Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also expressed deep concern over the attack, urging Mann to immediately shift his focus towards strengthening the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. He also called upon the people to remain vigilant of the conspiracies being hatched by the anti-Punjab forces.