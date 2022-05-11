Those trying to disturb peace in Punjab won’t be spared: CM
Chandigarh : Hours after the rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) attack on Punjab Police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that those trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared.
Mann, who held a meeting with director general of police (DGP) VK Bhawra and top officials of the intelligence wing, said strictest punishment will be given to such elements. “I held a meeting with the DGP and officers of the intelligence wing in the wake of the incident. The details are coming out. Some arrests have been made,” he said after meeting the officials.
The CM also said, “I want to say that whosoever tries to spoil the atmosphere of Punjab will not be spared and they will get strictest punishment which their coming generations will remember.”
A rocket-propelled grenade was fired at the third floor of the building in Sector 77 of Mohali on Monday night. No one was, however, injured in the explosion.
Set your priorities right: Warring to Mann
Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, while extending full support and cooperation to the Punjab government, asked Mann to set his priorities right and focus on serious challenges confronting the state. “Inexperience and misplaced priorities of the AAP government are being exploited by terrorists who seem to be raising their head in Punjab”, he said in a statement, condemning the attack.
Warring said the onus was on the government to prevent such attacks and also identify and punish the culprits. “While we have full faith in Punjab Police’s ability and competence to meet any challenge as it has a proven record, we hope that powers that be will set their priorities right and use the potential of the police for the right purpose”, he remarked.
Describing the deteriorating law and order situation as “alarming”, leader of opposition in the Punjab assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa asked the chief minister to convene all-party meeting on this issue . “I urge @BhagwantMann ji to review the security situation and call an All Party Meeting to let us know steps taken to maintain the peace and security in Punjab (sic),” the Congress leader tweeted.
Coordinated efforts needed: BJP
BJP state general secretary Subhash Sharma called for coordinated efforts to defeat the designs of enemies of the nation, hoping that the AAP government will get down to face the serious terror challenges and refix its priorities from political vendetta to serious governance.
“Mohali terror attack should come as a warning that you cannot take security of the state lightly and use your police to settle scores with your political opponents”, he said in a statement.
Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa also expressed deep concern over the attack, urging Mann to immediately shift his focus towards strengthening the deteriorating law and order situation of the state. He also called upon the people to remain vigilant of the conspiracies being hatched by the anti-Punjab forces.
Mansa tops Punjab in fast delivery of public services at Sewa Kendras
Mansa district has topped the state in fast delivery of public services through Sewa Kendras for years 2021-22. Deputy commissioner Jaspreet Singh said on Tuesday that Mansa had a pendency of .06% in public services rendered from May 10, 2021 to May 9, 2022. It was the lowest in the state, said the DC. Mansa has 13 Sewa Kendras where all 379 services are provided.
‘Arbitrary appointments’: Haryana State Warehousing Corporation MD seeks CBI probe
Haryana State Warehousing Corporation, Panchkula, managing director Sanjeev Verma has sought a CBI probe into alleged “illegal and arbitrary appointments” at the corporation during the tenure of senior IAS officer Ashok Khemka. On April 20,Verma had sought registration of a criminal case against Khemka and three others for allegedly making appointments at HSWC in an illegal and arbitrary manner. A day later, Khemka filed a counter-complaint alleging that Verma's complaint was “false and mischievous.”
Ludhiana man booked for raping 16-year-old cousin
A resident of Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, Salem Tabri, Ludhiana, was booked on Tuesday for raping his 16-year-old cousin. The FIR has been lodged following the statement of the mother of the victim, who is a resident of Talwandi Kalan village. She stated that she had gone to Lakhpur village in Kapurthala, following the death of her cousin on May 7. The complainant alleged that the accused had threatened her daughter to keep mum.
Ways to bridge skill gap discussed during Punjab’s first-ever industry-academia meet
In a bid to boost collaboration between industry and academia, the technical education and industrial training department organised the first-ever edition of Industry Academia Meet 2022. Principal secretary, technical education, Rahul Bhandari, who chaired the meet, said the initiative will go a long way in creating synergy between the industry and academia, imparting technical education to help bridge the skill gap and upskilling youth so that they can be gainfully employed.
Six-month-old girl found in bushes in Zirakpur
A six-month-old bound and gagged girl was found in roadside bushes at Chhat light point in Zirakpur on Tuesday. The girl, who was covered with a cloth, was noticed by two motorcycle-borne youths, who informed the police. Sub-inspector Rajinder Singh from Zirakpur police station said the infant was rushed to a hospital in Dhakoli and was found stable. Police are working to trace the person who left the child in the bushes.
