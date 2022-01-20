Those who layer up in dreary January and those who don’t

The opening scene of the movie shows a man’s hand gliding over the wheat crop in a field ready for harvest. We see the face of the protagonist, a warrior in contemplation, adorned in a splendid combatant’s armour, made of metal plates and trimmed with fur. The camera tracks him walking to his troops and later fighting bloody battles as the story of Gladiator unfolds.

This is unarguably one of the most iconic scenes of a battle movie ever shot, yet I find myself distracted from the brilliant scenes, designed to engross the viewer with the thrill of horseback charges and sword fights, and stuck on armours the fighters are shown wearing.

This preoccupation can be attributed to a combination of cold weather, no sun and less activity, for it is dreary January. The mercury is plummeting and anything that remotely resembles a form of impenetrable clothing to protect the wearer captures my attention.

Medieval Romans may have had the most powerful armours but the ones who are truly protected are those who are able to weather the cold, the quintessential ‘winter people’, better insulated than lesser mortals like me. Pretty much like Karna from the Mahabharat, who was born with a celestial armour, affixed to him, the winter people too are invincible.

Every time I leave the warmth of my house, it needs immaculate planning to dress up. Jacket? Check. Gloves? Check. Cap? Check. Fleece lined boots? Check. And then once outside, all blue-nosed, one spots these stubborn souls walking around nonchalantly in meagre clothing. They have somehow tricked their nerves into not picking up the fall in temperature and passing this information to the brain. Or maybe they were born with a natural Yakut gene.

It is believed that what you notice first about a person reveals a lot about your personality. There are people who believe that you can always tell a gentleman by the shoes he wears. In my case, it has always been how warm-clad the person is. The ones who have mastered the art of layering up without compromising on style leave the most favourable impression on me.

Yes, there are winter-coping strategies but I no longer wish to cope up. I wish to do away. I fantasise about a winter home, somewhere along the coastline.

I might even sell my soul to the devil to avoid another harsh season.

The winter people in my life try to convince me that it is all in the mind, and that I have simply hardwired my brain into feeling the cold more intensely than others. I am at a loss on how to rewire it, with Jack Frost nipping on my nose and toes.

According to a study, men can be comfortable at temperatures as much as 5 degrees lower than women are. Yet, in the cold countries, the office buildings have temperatures set to men’s need, leaving women to be too cold to work. Now this is the thermostat-ceiling I would want to shatter.

As of now, I am counting days to February and the end to this season. Till then, I embrace my inner snow queen huddled up to a heater, with Netflix, books and mugs of hot chocolate. rupymand@gmail.com

The writer is a Jalandhar-based freelance contributor