Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak
AMRITSAR
The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday.
The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.
The incident comes a day after the STF arrested four persons, including the supplier of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Ludhiana court blast, for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives, arms and ammunition through drones.
Addressing a press conference, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, border range, Rashpal Singh said: “Sub-inspector Surjit Singh of the STF received information that the accused, who are in contact with some Pakistani smugglers, have been supplying heroin in Amritsar.”
“A team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Arun Sharma apprehended the accused, who were in an SUV, at the Taran Wala bridge. The team recovered 3.5kg of heroin from the SUV,” he said.
A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali police station.
Police said the father-son duo had been smuggling drugs in the guise of fruit traders while Sarabjit Singh had been running an online application for selling medicines.
“We are trying to ascertain how the accused came in contact with Pakistani smugglers. We are also investigating to find if the heroin recovered was smuggled through a drone,” said a senior STF official, who didn’t wish to be named.
J&K, Punjab officials inspect Shahpur Kandi Dam project
Jammu: Senior officials of Jammu and Kashmir and Punjab governments on Saturday jointly inspected progress on the prestigious Shahpur Kandi Dam project, an official spokesman said. Principal secretary, Jal Shakti department, Ashok Kumar Parmar, along with his counterpart from Punjab, principal secretary, department of water resources, Krishan Kumar, convened a high-level meeting at project site on Punjab-Jammu and Kashmir border, the spokesman said.
Start 1st batch at Sangrur medical college from next session: Mann
Sangrur: Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday directed officials of the medical education and research department to start classes of the first batch at the upcoming government medical college at Sangrur from next academic session. The CM visited Gurdwara Mastuana Sahib, where the government medical college is proposed to be established on 25 acres. The district administration had selected three sites for the college and finalised land of Mastuana Sahib Gurdwara two weeks ago.
Dairy farmers hold protest, reject govt’s ₹20 per kg milk fat hike
Chandigarh: Punjab dairy farmers on Saturday held a protest in front of the Verka milk plant in Mohali, seeking hike in milk procurement prices. Under the banner of Progressive Dairy Farmers' Association, farmers from several parts of the state gathered outside the Verka milk plant in Mohali. The protesters also blocked the entry gates of the Verka milk plant.
Centre agrees to procure moong on MSP in Punjab
Chandigarh: The Centre has agreed to implement the price support scheme for procurement of moong (green gram) crop in Punjab for rabi season 2021-22. According to a spokesperson of the chief minister's office, the Government of India through a letter has conveyed to the state government its approval to implement the price support scheme for procurement of 4,585 MT of summer moong in Punjab for the rabi season 2021-22 as per the PSS guidelines, 2018.
Wildbuzz : The winking mannequin
Last week, a pair of owls landed on the Silver Oak tree outside Sarbjit S Bahga, architect and urban tree/landscape specialist residence in Sector 48, Chandigarh. These were Indian Scops owls, who hide during the day and jerk out unhurriedly a cryptic, mellow, interrogative note, 'wuat?' In the wake of the recent encounter, Bahga's inquisitive, learning mind has happily dusted and divested itself of the 'evil owl' baggage hoarded in memory's attic. And, he is thrilled to bits with his owl photos.
