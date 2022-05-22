Three arrested with 3.5kg heroin smuggled from Pak

AMRITSAR

The special task force (STF) of Punjab Police arrested three persons with 3.5kg of heroin following a tip-off near the Taran Wala bridge in Amritsar on Saturday.

The accused have been identified as Amrik Singh and his son Prabhdeep Singh of East Gobind Nagar, and Sarabjit Singh of New Preet Nagar in Amritsar. The STF officials said the arrested men had been in contact with some Pakistani smugglers for the supply of heroin.

The incident comes a day after the STF arrested four persons, including the supplier of the improvised explosive device (IED) used in the Ludhiana court blast, for their alleged involvement in cross-border smuggling of drugs, explosives, arms and ammunition through drones.

Addressing a press conference, assistant inspector general (AIG), STF, border range, Rashpal Singh said: “Sub-inspector Surjit Singh of the STF received information that the accused, who are in contact with some Pakistani smugglers, have been supplying heroin in Amritsar.”

“A team under the supervision of deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Arun Sharma apprehended the accused, who were in an SUV, at the Taran Wala bridge. The team recovered 3.5kg of heroin from the SUV,” he said.

A case under Sections 21-C, 25, 27-A, and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered against the accused at the STF’s Mohali police station.

Police said the father-son duo had been smuggling drugs in the guise of fruit traders while Sarabjit Singh had been running an online application for selling medicines.

“We are trying to ascertain how the accused came in contact with Pakistani smugglers. We are also investigating to find if the heroin recovered was smuggled through a drone,” said a senior STF official, who didn’t wish to be named.