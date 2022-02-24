Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three deaths, 165 fresh Covid cases in Punjab
Three deaths, 165 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Of the fresh Covid cases in Punjab, Mohali reported 30, followed by 20 in Jalandhar and 18 in Pathankot
Punjab’s Covid positivity rate also came down to 0.78%. The number of active cases was 991.
Published on Feb 24, 2022 12:42 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Chandigarh: Three more people died from Covid-19 in Punjab on Wednesday while 165 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,57,635, according to a medical bulletin.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 30, followed by 20 in Jalandhar and 18 in Pathankot. Till now, 17,692 persons have lost their lives due to the virus, the bulletin said.

A total of 286 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 7,38,952, the bulletin said. As many as 68,579 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.

