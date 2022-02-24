Three deaths, 165 fresh Covid cases in Punjab

Chandigarh: Three more people died from Covid-19 in Punjab on Wednesday while 165 fresh cases took the state’s infection tally to 7,57,635, according to a medical bulletin.

The state’s positivity rate also came down to 0.78%. The number of active cases was 991.

Of the fresh cases, Mohali reported 30, followed by 20 in Jalandhar and 18 in Pathankot. Till now, 17,692 persons have lost their lives due to the virus, the bulletin said.

A total of 286 people recovered from the infection, taking the number of those cured to 7,38,952, the bulletin said. As many as 68,579 people were vaccinated on Wednesday.