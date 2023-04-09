3 BTech students killed, 2 injured as car collides with tractor in Jhajjar

Three engineering students died and two received serious injuries after their Swift car reportedly collided with a tractor-trailer near Dulhera village in Jhajjar on Friday night, police said. the incident took place when the engineering students were returning to Delhi after taking part in the annual function of Ganga International Engineering College in Jhajjar’s Kablana village on Friday night (HT file Photo)

The deceased have been identified as Manik, 23, and Renu, 22, both residents of Delhi, and Ishu, 22, of Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. Injured Khushi is undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bahadurgarh and Monika is admitted to AIIMS, Delhi.

According to Bahadurgarh sadar police officials, the incident took place when the engineering students were returning to Delhi after taking part in the annual function of Ganga International Engineering College in Jhajjar’s Kablana village on Friday night.

“When their car reached near Dulhera village, it collided with a tractor-trailer. The driver of the tractor-trailer fled the spot along with his vehicle. We have booked an unknown driver for rash driving and causing death due to negligence and efforts are on to identify him,” said Manoj Kumar, SHO, Sadar Bahadurgarh. The victims’ bodies were handed over to their family members after conducting autopsy.

Four killed, two hurt in Karnal road accident

Karnal : Four persons were killed and two others critically injured in a road accident on the NH-44 near Taraori town of Karnal district, the police said on Saturday.

The police said the accident took place at 2 am on Saturday when they had parked their car on the roadside to replace its punctured tyre and a speeding canter hit them.

The deceased have been identified as Kunal Kumar, Ashwini and Micky, all residents of Amritsar in Punjab, and Tarun Katyal of Jhajjar in Haryana. The police said the deceased were in their 30s. The injured, Parth Kumar and Pankaj, both residents of Karnal, have been hospitalised.

The investigation officer said Kunal, Ashwini Micky and Tarun were going to Delhi in a car and when they reached near Taraori, their car tyre got punctured. Meanwhile, Parth and Pankaj, who were behind them in another car, stopped to help them to change the tyre when a speeding canter coming from the rear side hit their car, leaving them critically injured. They were rushed to a hospital by the police and locals and Kunal, Micky and Tarun were declared brought dead, while Ashwini succumbed to his injuries at the PGIMS, Rohtak.

Sandeep Kumar, in-charge of Taraori police station, said on the statement of the injured, a case has been registered against the canter driver, Sanju, a resident of Menpuri in Uttar Pradesh, under Sections 279, 337 and 304-A of the Indian Penal Code.

He said the bodies have been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem examination. The investigation is on.