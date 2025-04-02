Three fire incidents reported in Ludhiana city

The city reported three major fire incidents within a matter of hours on Tuesday, keeping fire officials on high alert. Fire officials noted that each blaze took hours to control, with officials battling relentless flames to prevent further damage. Firefighters trying to control a fire that broke out in a scrap pile near Preet Palace in Ludhiana on Tuesday. (Gurpreet Singh/HT)

Fortunately, no casualties or injuries were reported, but the incidents have raised urgent concerns about the hazardous practice of improperly storing waste materials in the city, highlighting a fire safety issue that remains unchecked.

According to officials, the first fire broke out around 9.40am in Shakti Nagar, where large quantities of hosiery waste were stored in the open. This highly inflammable waste, suddenly caught fire with the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, officials said.

Additionally, fire officials emphasised that the open storage of hosiery waste is a major fire risk. They explained that even a small spark could ignite the material, making it extremely difficult to control. They need to be disposed properly to avoid such hazardous incidents. To douse this fire, five fire tenders were dispatched to the scene, where the fire was contained within two hours.

Mayor Inderjit Kaur, who visited the site, acknowledged the danger posed by the open dumping of hosiery waste. She assured that efforts would be made to educate the public on the risks and discourage such practices in the future.

Similarly, the second fire occurred around 11.40am when a tractor trolley overloaded with stubble waste caught fire after coming into contact with high-tension wires on Chandigarh Road near Ramgarh. The large mount of stubble in the trolley made it difficult for fire officials to control the flames, and once again, five fire tenders were needed to contain the blaze.

The third incident occurred around 12.30pm in a godown located behind Preet Palace, which was filled with various waste materials, including plastics.

Sub-fire officer Aatish Rai confirmed all three incidents, commending the fire teams for their prompt and effective response. He stressed, “It is crucial for the public to adhere to fire safety norms and avoid storing flammable materials in open areas.