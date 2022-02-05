Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three FIRs registered against Kashmir journo in 4 years: Police
chandigarh news

Three FIRs registered against Kashmir journo in 4 years: Police

Fahad Shah wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting public, said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, in a tweet
Fahad Shah runs a news portal and magazine — Kashmiri Walla — and the police in Pulwama had registered an FIR against him a few days ago. (Image for representational purpose)
Published on Feb 05, 2022 10:25 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

A day after the arrest of journalist Fahad Shah, J&K Police said that three separate cases were registered against him at different police stations in last four years.

Shah runs a news portal and magazine — Kashmiri Walla — and the police in Pulwama had registered an FIR against him a few days ago.

He was detained on Friday in Pulwama where he was summoned in connection with fresh FIR registered against him. “Fahad Shah is wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations. He has been booked at Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, in a tweet.

Committee to Protect Journalists, an NGO, said that the government must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Fahad Shah, drop any investigation into his work, and cease detaining members of the press.

“The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington DC, in a statement said.

RELATED STORIES

PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said journalists were being arrested on frivolous charges.

People’s Conference’s Sajjad Lone said that people of Kashmir have seen worst time than today.

“Fahad Shah arrested. What times we are living in. Just a word caution for the administration. This is not the worst that we in Kashmir have seen. We have seen even worse in nineties. That didn’t change anything. This won’t change anything either. Take my humble word for it,” tweeted Lone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
India U19 vs England U19 Live Streaming
Basant Panchami wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP