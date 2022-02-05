Three FIRs registered against Kashmir journo in 4 years: Police

A day after the arrest of journalist Fahad Shah, J&K Police said that three separate cases were registered against him at different police stations in last four years.

Shah runs a news portal and magazine — Kashmiri Walla — and the police in Pulwama had registered an FIR against him a few days ago.

He was detained on Friday in Pulwama where he was summoned in connection with fresh FIR registered against him. “Fahad Shah is wanted in three cases for glorifying terrorism, spreading fake news and inciting general public for creating law and order situations. He has been booked at Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama,” said Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar, in a tweet.

Committee to Protect Journalists, an NGO, said that the government must immediately and unconditionally release journalist Fahad Shah, drop any investigation into his work, and cease detaining members of the press.

“The arrest of Fahad Shah shows Jammu and Kashmir authorities’ utter disregard for press freedom and the fundamental right of journalists to report freely and safely,” Steven Butler, CPJ’s Asia programme coordinator, in Washington DC, in a statement said.

PAGD spokesperson and CPI(M) general secretary Mohammad Yusuf Tarigami said journalists were being arrested on frivolous charges.

People’s Conference’s Sajjad Lone said that people of Kashmir have seen worst time than today.

“Fahad Shah arrested. What times we are living in. Just a word caution for the administration. This is not the worst that we in Kashmir have seen. We have seen even worse in nineties. That didn’t change anything. This won’t change anything either. Take my humble word for it,” tweeted Lone.