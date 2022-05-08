Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur

Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine’s premises on Friday night.

The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa.

They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.

Shamsher told the police that Sukhwinder had been living in a room on the gurdwara premises for the past two months and had also opened an office in it with his friend Avatar.

When the gurdwara manager, Ranjit Singh, got to know about this, he asked them to vacate the room.

On Friday evening, Avtar, Sukhwinder and his son were standing in the gurdwara’s parking lot, where Ranjit once again approached them to ask them to leave, leading to an argument. Shamsher alleged that during the altercation, the trio uttered abusive remarks about the gurdwara and assaulted Ranjit, who fell to the ground and fainted. He was rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Following investigation, the police booked the three accused under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 295A (outraging reli­gious feelings ) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station, and arrested them.

All three accused were produced before a court that sent them to two-day police remand.