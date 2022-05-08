Three held for beating gurdwara manager to death in Zirakpur
Police have arrested three men for beating to death the manager of the historical Gurdwara Nabha Sahib in Zirakpur on the shrine’s premises on Friday night.
The accused were identified as Avatar Singh Nagla, a resident of Nagla village, and Sukhwinder Singh Patwari and his son Ravinder Pal Singh, both residents of Mansa.
They were arrested on the complaint of Shamsher Singh, who works as a storekeeper at the gurdwara.
Shamsher told the police that Sukhwinder had been living in a room on the gurdwara premises for the past two months and had also opened an office in it with his friend Avatar.
When the gurdwara manager, Ranjit Singh, got to know about this, he asked them to vacate the room.
On Friday evening, Avtar, Sukhwinder and his son were standing in the gurdwara’s parking lot, where Ranjit once again approached them to ask them to leave, leading to an argument. Shamsher alleged that during the altercation, the trio uttered abusive remarks about the gurdwara and assaulted Ranjit, who fell to the ground and fainted. He was rushed to a private hospital in Zirakpur, where doctors declared him brought dead.
Following investigation, the police booked the three accused under Sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 447 (criminal trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation), 295A (outraging religious feelings ) and 34 (acts done in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Zirakpur police station, and arrested them.
All three accused were produced before a court that sent them to two-day police remand.
Chandigarh woman duped of ₹6.5L in online fraud on by swindler posing as insurance agent
Police booked an unidentified person for duping a Sector 38 resident of ₹6.47 lakh by an online fraudster posing as an employee of Bima Lokpal. A case was registered at the Sector 39 police station Health camp organised in Sector 8 Chandigarh A free health camp was organised by Future Generali India and Indus Hospital, Mohali, in Sector 8, on Saturday. Around 125 people were examined by a team of senior doctors from Indus Hospital.
Chandigarh health secretary orders probe into erroneous medical certificate after PwD candidate loses MBBS seat
The UT health Yashpal Garg secretary on Saturday ordered an inquiry into the issuance of two different medical certificates by Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32 (GMCH-32), board, which led to a persons with disability (PwD) candidate losing his MBBS seat despite scoring a requisite National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) result. The applicant, Jiwan Kumar Kafle, who appeared in the 2021 NEET is physically handicapped with a 40% vision impairment.
Chandigarh tricity’s active Covid cases climb to 167
The tricity on Saturday logged 33 fresh Covid-19 infections, the third time this week, that pushed the active cases to 167, highest in the past 61 days. At 167, the active cases in the tricity now are the highest since 168 on March 7. At 16, majority of Saturday's fresh cases were recorded in Mohali, a first since March 4, when 17 cases were reported.
Mohali: Jobless graduate held for extorting money by posing as cop
Police on Saturday arrested a 21-year-old jobless youth for posing as a policeman to extort money from commuters at a fake naka in Phase 6. The accused, identified as Avinash Kumar, a resident of Kurali, Mohali, completed his bachelor of arts from a private college in Chandigarh last year and had been unemployed since, said police. His arrest came following a tip-off to the police regarding a fake naka near Max Hospital in Phase 6.
Mohali zila parishad chairperson’s husband ends life
The husband of Mohali zila parishad chairperson on Saturday ended Gurdhyan's' life by driving his SUV into the Bhakra Canal on Chandigarh Road in Rupnagar on Saturday. The victim has been identified as Mohali resident Gurdhyan Singh, husband of zila parishad chief Jaswinder Kaur, said police. There were some posters of the Congress in the vehicle. The police have shifted the body to the Rupnagar civil hospital.
