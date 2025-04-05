Three held for Karnal court firing

Two days after two-bike borne men allegedly fired multiple shots at two men near Karnal district court, the police on Friday claimed to have arrested three men for their involvement in the crime. They were identified as Naveen alias Ladi and Dheeraj Kumar, both residents of Jundla Gate in Karnal, along with Harvinder Singh alias Ladi, a native of Gharounda town. (Getty Images/Vetta)

Rajiv Kumar, DSP, City said that a team of Special Detective Unit under inspector Vipin Kumar arrested the accused from Gharounda.

“On Wednesday, two men on a bike fired at one Harpreet with a country-made pistol with the intention of killing him, in which he along with Gurvinder Singh from Panipat were injured. During the probe, it was found that there was a rivalry between Harvinder and Harpreet for a long time and the former has also got a case registered against the latter. Due to this, Harvinder took the help of his friends, Naveen and Dheeraj, to carry out the shooting,” he added.