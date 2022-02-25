Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three held for Karnal man’s murder
Three held for Karnal man’s murder

Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Uncha Smaana village of Karnal district
The victim, Sumit, was found murdered in the fields on February 21. The accused are Sandeep and Anurag of Uncha Samana village, and Ravinder of Narukheri village. (Representative Image/HT File)
Published on Feb 25, 2022 02:10 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Uncha Smaana village of Karnal district on Thursday.The victim, Sumit, was found murdered in the fields on February 21. The accused are Sandeep and Anurag of Uncha Samana village, and Ravinder of Narukheri village. CIA-2 in-charge Mohan Lal said Anurag was arrested on February 23 from Gharaunda railway station and later his accomplices Ravinder and Sandeep were arrested from Kohand village. They said that last year, Anurag and Sumit had an argument and Anurag wanted to take revenge from him. On February 20, they had called Sumit for a meeting and then shot him dead.

Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, three held

Karnal A vehicle lifters’ gang was busted by the Karnal police with the arrest of three of its members on Thursday. The police claimed that the accused were involved in several cases of vehicle theft and that five stolen bikes were recovered from their possession. The accused have been identified as Pradeep Kumar, Ram Lal and Pradeep all residents of Sonkra village, Karnal. They have been booked under sections of the IPC.

© 2022 HindustanTimes
