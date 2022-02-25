Three held for Karnal man’s murder
Three people have been arrested for their involvement in the murder of a 23-year-old man in Uncha Smaana village of Karnal district on Thursday.The victim, Sumit, was found murdered in the fields on February 21. The accused are Sandeep and Anurag of Uncha Samana village, and Ravinder of Narukheri village. CIA-2 in-charge Mohan Lal said Anurag was arrested on February 23 from Gharaunda railway station and later his accomplices Ravinder and Sandeep were arrested from Kohand village. They said that last year, Anurag and Sumit had an argument and Anurag wanted to take revenge from him. On February 20, they had called Sumit for a meeting and then shot him dead.
Vehicle lifters’ gang busted, three held
-
Mumbai local train services affected between Palghar and Vangaon; details here
Western Railway undertook an unannounced hour-long block between Mumbai's Palghar and Vangaon stations today.
-
Elections will never be the same in Lucknow without Vajpayee, Tandon
Lucknow has been synonymous with former Prime Minister late Atal Bihari Vajpayee and former BJP MP late Lalji Tandon and elections will never be the same here without the two stalwarts, feel citizens.
-
HC quashes PIL against BMC order on delimitation of wards; fines petitioners
The Bombay High Court on Monday dismissed a public interest litigation challenging a notification issued by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) chief for suggestions and objections from citizens on the proposed delimitation of civic wards.
-
Karnataka Bajrang Dal activist murder: Minister Eshwarappa blames ‘Muslim goons’
A Bajrang Dal activist was allegedly murdered in Shivamogga district of Karnataka late on Sunday night, leading to tension in the area. While police said the situation was peaceful in the district and that an investigation was underway, a minister in the BJP-led government blamed “Muslim goons” for the killing.
-
Molestation accused hangs self in Jaipur police station
Three cases have been registered against the accused Ankit Gupta (32) under the POCSO Act in different police stations - two were lodged in 2016, and another in 2017.