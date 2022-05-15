Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra
chandigarh news

Three held from UP for links with sex determination racket in Kurukshetra

The Kurukshetra police have arrested three more people from Uttar Pradesh for their alleged links with a pre-natal sex determination racket busted by the police earlier this week with the arrest of two women
Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra district, said the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination. (iStock)
Updated on May 15, 2022 12:52 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Deepika, of Saharanpur, Sarwan Kumar, of Shamli, and Sumit Kumar, of Gangoh in Uttar Pradesh.

Additional superintendent of police Karan Goel said police had already arrested two women of Kurukhetra district for helping a decoy customer conduct gender test at 32,000. He said during interrogation, the women had disclosed details of the accused who were running this racket in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

He said they have been produced in court and were sent to three-day police remand for further interrogation.

Dr RK Sahai, deputy civil surgeon and nodal officer for the PCPNDT Act in Kurukshetra district, said the district health department got information that a racket is involved in pre-birth sex determination.

Following the tip-off, a team of doctors was formed by the chief medical officer and they contacted the accused with the help of a decoy customer. He said the accused had agreed to conduct sex determination test and demanded 32,000 and took the decoy customer in their own car to Kalanaur in Yamunanagar district to conduct the test and a joint team of police officials and doctors was chasing them.

But the team lost sight of decoy when she was taken on a two-wheeler through narrow lanes and team returned and nabbed two ladies on their return to Kurukshetra and they have been identified as Sukhwinder Kaur, of Jhansa village, and Babtia Rani, of Ajrana Kalan village in Kurukshetra.

