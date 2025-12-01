Search
Tue, Dec 02, 2025
Three held with 452 kg in Haryana’s Sonepat

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Updated on: Dec 02, 2025 07:10 am IST

The Rohtak police have arrested three persons from near Ismaila village on the outskirts of the city and recovered 452 kg of ganja (cannabis) from two vehicles.

The police have impounded a Jeep and Mahindra XUV-500. The accused have been identified as Rahul , Deepak and Bijender, all residents of Sonepat.

Sampla deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rakesh Kumar said that their teams were checking the vehicles near Ismaila village and they signalled two SUVs to stop.

“The accused tried to run away and the window of the XUV was broken to catch the accused. We have recovered 253 kg ganja from XUV and remaining 199 kg from Jeep. During questioning, the accused confessed to bringing ganja from Odisha and they were selling the same in Sonepat and Rohtak. They had earlier too supplied the cannabis in both districts. The accused have been taken on ten-day police remand,” the DSP added.

