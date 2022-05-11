Three killed, 29 hurt as bus skids off road in Punjab’s Jalalabad

Ferozepur: Three passengers, including two teen girls, were killed and 29 sustained injuries when a speeding private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in fields near Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka, on Tuesday.

The incident took place around 10am when the bus was on its way to Jalalabad from Mandi Rora Wali village of Fazilka district. When the bus reached near Chak Arniwala village, 12km from Jalalabad, the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and it fell into a field.

While Krishan Singh (20), Kanwal Kaur (15) and Sunita Rani (16) died on the spot, 17 persons were rushed to the Jalalabad civil hospital, four to Fazilka and eight to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.

Eyewitnesses say the bus was overloaded. “A case will be registered against the bus operator and further investigation is on,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.

Kin block road, seek compensation

Family members of the victims supported by local residents blocked the Ferozepur-Fazilka road on Tuesday evening demanding ₹2 lakh compensation each to the kin of the deceased. They also demanded a government job to one member of the family.

The blockade near Udham Singh Chowk led to long traffic jam and commuters were forced to take a detour from rural link roads to reach their destinations.

Jalalabad executive magistrate Shish Ram Singla appealed to the protesters to lift the blockade. He assured that their demands will be taken up with the state government. But the protesters refused to relent and the blockade was on till the filing of this report.