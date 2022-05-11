Three killed, 29 hurt as bus skids off road in Punjab’s Jalalabad
Ferozepur: Three passengers, including two teen girls, were killed and 29 sustained injuries when a speeding private bus they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned in fields near Jalalabad, a sub-division of Fazilka, on Tuesday.
The incident took place around 10am when the bus was on its way to Jalalabad from Mandi Rora Wali village of Fazilka district. When the bus reached near Chak Arniwala village, 12km from Jalalabad, the driver lost control while negotiating a sharp turn and it fell into a field.
While Krishan Singh (20), Kanwal Kaur (15) and Sunita Rani (16) died on the spot, 17 persons were rushed to the Jalalabad civil hospital, four to Fazilka and eight to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital, Faridkot.
Eyewitnesses say the bus was overloaded. “A case will be registered against the bus operator and further investigation is on,” said Bhupinder Singh Sidhu, senior superintendent of police, Fazilka.
Kin block road, seek compensation
Family members of the victims supported by local residents blocked the Ferozepur-Fazilka road on Tuesday evening demanding ₹2 lakh compensation each to the kin of the deceased. They also demanded a government job to one member of the family.
The blockade near Udham Singh Chowk led to long traffic jam and commuters were forced to take a detour from rural link roads to reach their destinations.
Jalalabad executive magistrate Shish Ram Singla appealed to the protesters to lift the blockade. He assured that their demands will be taken up with the state government. But the protesters refused to relent and the blockade was on till the filing of this report.
-
Those trying to disturb peace in Punjab won’t be spared: CM
Chandigarh : Hours after the rocket-propelled grenade attack on Punjab Police's intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that those trying to disturb peace in Punjab will not be spared. Mann, who held a meeting with director general of police VK Bhawra and top officials of the intelligence wing, said strictest punishment will be given to such elements. No one was, however, injured in the explosion.
-
Rinda hiring ‘small-time criminals’ to spread terror in state, say cops
The FIRs registered by SBS Nagar (Nawanshahr) police in both the cases termed gangster-turned-Khalistani terrorist Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is emerging as the mastermind as the mastermind. He lured small-time criminals by using money, say police. Rinda also used local youths to keep a tiffin bomb that was recovered from a well in Una district of Himachal Pradesh. HT had earlier reported how unemployed youth with small criminal backgrounds were being lured by Pakistan-based Khalistani terrorists to perform terror acts by paying them money.
-
Congress leader demands action against hoardings at Haryana CM’s residence
Former deputy mayor and Congress leader Satish Kainth has demanded action against hoardings of Haryana chief minister in Sector 2. Kainth also referred to the recent fine imposed on the Punjab Congress president Amrinder Raja Warring for installation of hoardings outside the party's state office in Sector 16.
-
2 water bodies in Delhi's Burari to be developed as ‘safe open spaces’
Water minister Satyendar Jain on Tuesday inspected the work of rejuvenation and development of two water bodies in north-west Delhi's Burari and said they will be developed as “safe open spaces”. “Burari has significant ecological importance as it is located in the vicinity of Yamuna. The two water bodies in Satya Vihar and Lakshmi Vihar extension colony have been revived using natural methods that make use of natural cost-effective technologies,” the minister said.
-
AITA Championship Series: Seeds Arnav Bishnoi, Riya Kaushik enter quarters
Seeds Arnav Bishnoi and Anirudh Sangra eased into the boys' U-18 quarter-finals of the AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament, being held at the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association Stadium, Sector 10, on Tuesday. Sixth seed Bhicky Sagolshem, Yatharth Chaddha , Keshav Dangi, Priyansh Solanki, Sankalp Satya Nair and Parmarth Kaushik also marched into the quarters. Fourth seed Vanya Arora also advanced into the quarter-finals, scoring a double bagel against Kritika Sharma.
