Three killed, four hurt as speeding pick-up overturns in Phillaur

Three people were killed, while four sustained injuries after a pick-up they were travelling overturned on the Jalandhar-Ludhiana national highway near Phillaur on Tuesday morning. Investigation officer Avtar Singh said the accident occurred around 8:15 am near Shahnai resort when a pick-up van loaded with marble and tiles lost control after hitting a road bump and overturned.

The deceased have been identified as Jagdish Kumar (50), Lakshman and Charanjit (both in their 30s).

“The vehicle was on its way from Ludhiana to Jalandhar. The victims worked as labourers and were travelling to Jalandhar to unload marble pieces and tiles,” he said.

Police said the eyewitnesses told cops that the driver of the vehicle was speeding and lost control. The vehicle hit the divider before it overturned.

Police added that two victims died on the spot after heavy marble pieces fell on them following an incident, while a third succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Punjab Police’s Sadak Surakhya Force (SSF) rushed to the spot and took the injured to a nearby hospital for further medical treatment.