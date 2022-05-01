Three killed, four injured as ‘jugaad cart’ collides with a pick-up van in Bathinda
Less than a week after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab withdrew a ban on ‘jugaad rehris’ (carts made up of old motorbikes or scooters), three persons were killed and four sustained injuries after an improvised passenger vehicle collided with a pick-up van in Bathinda district on Saturday.
The victims were identified as Rani Kaur (38), her father-in-law Baggar Singh (60) and Paramjit Kaur (40). Leela Singh and Manpreet Kaur suffered multiple injuries.
Talwandi Sabo deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Jasmeet Sahiwal said the fatal mishap took place on Talwandi-Sardulgarh road in the afternoon.
DSP said the three died on the spot.
“Victims belonged to Jagaram Tirath village (in Talwandi subdivision) and they were travelling in the “jugaad” cart driven by a motorcycle. Preliminary information says they all were farmworkers,” he added.
Eyewitness said the accident took place when the illegal improvised vehicle tried to avoid a collision with another vehicle coming from the opposite direction.
On April 18, a letter was issued by additional DGP (traffic) to the police authorities across the state and directed them to launch a special drive against such carts fitted with motors or combined with the old and condemned motorbikes for transportation of goods citing that they could become a cause of accidents.
Following a backlash from the opposition for banning these improvised vehicles, chief minister Bhagwant Mann on April 24 withdrew the orders.
-
Punjab to get coal supplies from Jharkhand for power units: Minister
State power minister Harbjahan Singh on Saturday said electricity-generating units would soon start getting coal supplies from Jharkhand's Pachwara coal mines. Singh, who was visiting Talwandi Sabo Power Limited, a private facility in Mansa district, said chief minister Bhagwant Mann is personally intervening to ensure uninterrupted power supply in the state.
-
Chandigarh: Thief caught red-handed in Kajheri village
A man was caught red-handed while trying to commit a theft a house in Kajheri village on Friday. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer has been identified as Iqbal Singh (24) of Kumbra Village in Mohali. The complainant, Bishnu Kumar, 25, who works as a labourer says he was at home when Iqbal tried to break into his house. The accused was sent to judicial custody.
-
TiECON Chandigarh 2022: Never any shortage of funding for good ideas, says Ghazal Alagh
Co-founder and chief innovation officer of Mamaearth, Ghazal Alagh, while decoding the recipe for success of future leaders of innovation, said that it is heartening to witness the start-up ecosystem thriving in India. Alagh, of Sharktank India fame, was speaking at TiECON 2022 in Chandigarh on Saturday.
-
PSPCL slaps ₹4.38L fine on man for electricity theft
A Dhanour village resident has been directed to pay a fine of ₹4.38 lakh after he was caught stealing electricity during a raid by a team of the Punjab State Power Corporation Limited on Friday. The accused has been identified as son of Gurcharan Singh, Megha Singh, residing in Balbera sub-division, near Randhawa grid, in Dhanouri village. He was using an illegal transformer to commit the electricity theft.
-
Punjab board bans sale of three history books over distortion of facts
The Punjab School Education Board has banned three books related to history of Punjab over distortion of facts, on the basis of an inquiry report submitted by the board in March. The books in question are 'Modern ABC of History of Punjab, written by Manjit Singh Sodhi and published by Modern Publisher, Jalandhar, 'History of Punjab' by Mahinderpal Kaur of Malhotra Book depot, Jalandhar, and History of Punjab by MS Mann of Raj Publishers, Jalandhar.
