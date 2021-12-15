Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three killed in separate road mishaps in Karnal
Three killed in separate road mishaps in Karnal

Three people were killed in two separate road mishaps in Karnal district on Monday
Police said the bodies were handed over to families of the deceased after postmortem and investigation is on. (AFP)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 12:34 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

In the first incident, Baldev Singh (27), of Gonder village in Karnal, and truck driver Naveen Kumar (35), of Sonepat, were killed in collision of a truck and a tractor near Manchuri village in district.

Police said the bodies were handed over to families of the deceased after postmortem and investigation is on.

In another incident, a 31-year-old man, of Kurukshetra, was killed when his motorcycle was hit by a speeding car on NH-44 near Karnal.

Police said he worked at a private company and the accident took place at around 8.30PM when he was heading towards Kurukshetra.

Tarsem Singh, in-charge of Karnal’s Sadar police station, said a case has been registered against the car driver under Sections 279, 304A, and 427 of the Indian Penal Code (IC).

The body was handed over to kin of the deceased after postmortem, he added.

