Three killed, two injured after landslide at Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani

At least three persons were killed and two others were injured after a landslide at Tosham’s Dadam mining zone in Bhiwani district on Saturday, said district officials.

The deceased have been identified as Sanjay Kumar, of Jind, Toffan Singh, of Jharkhand, and Vijender Kumar, of a village in Bhiwani’s Tosham tehsil. Two others were rescued out of the debris and were rushed to a private hospital in Hisar where they are undergoing treatment.

The district officials said three persons were killed in the incident while Haryana home minister Anil Vij confirmed the death of four persons in the mishap at Dadam mining zone. The incident took place at around 8am on Saturday.

Bhiwani superintendent of police (SP) Ajit Singh Shekhawat said, “A rescue operation is underway and four Poklane, dumpers and other machines are buried in the rubble. A team of doctors has also reached to provide medical assistance to the injured. A few more people are feared to be trapped.”

Vij said a rescue operation by the district administration was underway and teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have been called.

In a tweet, Vij said: “I am deeply saddened by the accident that happened at the mining site in Haryana’s Bhiwani district. Rescue operation is being carried out by the administration. NDRF team has been called from Ghaziabad, SDRF team has been called from Madhuban. An army unit has been called from Hisar. Four people have died so far.”

Large-scale mining operations are carried out in the hills of Khanak and Dadam in Bhiwani’s Tosham assembly constituency. Two months back, mining work was banned here due to rising pollution levels. Some eye witnesses said mining activities were halted after the National Green Tribunal (NGT) issued orders. On Thursday, the NGT had allowed resuming mining work and it had started the next day.

“We speculate that explosions might be made to fulfil the shortage of building material which led to landslides but the exact cause of the collapse of stone mines is yet to be ascertained,” the eye witnesses added.

Earlier in the day, Haryana agriculture minister JP Dalal, who is Loharu (neighbouring to Tosham constituency) MLA, reached the spot.

“Some people have died. I cannot provide the exact figures as of now. A team of doctors has arrived. We will try to save as many people as possible. I have directed the police, administrative officials and a medical team to ensure swift rescue operations and immediate assistance to the injured,” he said.

Tosham MLA and senior Congress leader Kiran Choudhry and leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda along with other leaders expressed grief over the incident and blamed the ruling BJP-JJP government for the incident.

“I had flagged the issue of rampant illegal mining at Dadam many times in the state assembly but the government turned a deaf ear to the matter. The government should initiate a probe into the matter and compensate the families of those killed and injured in the mishap,” Choudhry added.

Hooda said even the Supreme Court had made a serious comment on illegal mining being done in the area by flouting rules but the government is not conducting a fair investigation.

“There should be a judicial inquiry into the flouting of norms,” Hooda added.