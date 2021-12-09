Three LeT militants killed in encounter in south Kashmir’s Shopian

Three LeT militants were killed in an encounter on Wednesday in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

A joint operation was launched by the Army, police and the CRPF at Chack-i-Cholan village in Shopian. The operation turned into an encounter in which three militants were killed.

Police spokesman said that during the encounter three militants of LeT (TRF) were killed and their bodies were retrieved from the site of the encounter. The militants were identified as Amir Hussain Ganie, Rayees Ahmed Mir and Haseeb Ahmad Dar, all residents of Shopian.

“As per police records, all the three killed militants were categorised militants linked with proscribed terror outfit LeT (TRF). They were part of groups involved in several terror cases, including attacks on security forces and civilian atrocities,” a police spokesman said, adding that the killed militant, Aamir Hussain, was active since September 2020 and involved in several terror crime cases, including the attack on forces at Rakhma village on October 1.

“He was also involved in luring gullible youth to join terror folds. While as Rayees Ahmad was active since June 2021 and involved in several terror crime cases, including the attack on the police. He was also involved in the attack on police at Rakhma village. Haseeb Yousuf was also involved in several terror crime cases in the areas of Kulgam,” the police spokesman said.

The police said that an AK 74 rifle and two pistols were also recovered from the encounter site. “All the recovered materials have been taken into case records for further investigation.”

Among three killed terrorists, Amir Hussain was TRF’s district commander, Shopian. He was involved in several terror crimes, IGP, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar said.

He congratulated the joint teams for carrying out the operation in a professional manner without any collateral damage.