Three liquor contractors injured in Jind

Three liquor contractors were injured after one of them allegedly fired at the other two and in retaliation, the duo attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon at Jind’s Gulkani village on Thursday.

The incident took place when a liquor contactor identified as Vijender Singh, of Hisar’s Nada village, reportedly opened fired at his former partners Sunil Kumar and his uncle Kuldeep, of Hisar’s Mirchapur, at Jind’s Gulkani village, where Vijender had been running a liquor vend.

In retaliation, Vijender’s ex-partners also attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and he suffered injuries. The trio were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where doctors referred them to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).

Jind sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said earlier, Vijender and Sunil were partners and were running liquor vend.

“To sort a dispute, Sunil and his uncle reached Gulkani village where Kuldeep was running a vend. After a verbal spat, Vijender opened fire at Sunil and his uncle in which they suffered injuries,” the SHO said.

“In retaliation, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The trio are undergoing treatment at PGIMS. Statements from both sides are yet to be recorded as they are not in a condition to lodge a complaint. But peace has been restored in the village,” the SHO added.