Three liquor contractors injured in Jind
Three liquor contractors were injured after one of them allegedly fired at the other two and in retaliation, the duo attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon at Jind’s Gulkani village on Thursday.
The incident took place when a liquor contactor identified as Vijender Singh, of Hisar’s Nada village, reportedly opened fired at his former partners Sunil Kumar and his uncle Kuldeep, of Hisar’s Mirchapur, at Jind’s Gulkani village, where Vijender had been running a liquor vend.
In retaliation, Vijender’s ex-partners also attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon and he suffered injuries. The trio were rushed to Jind civil hospital from where doctors referred them to Rohtak’s Post-graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS).
Jind sadar police SHO Dinesh Kumar said earlier, Vijender and Sunil were partners and were running liquor vend.
“To sort a dispute, Sunil and his uncle reached Gulkani village where Kuldeep was running a vend. After a verbal spat, Vijender opened fire at Sunil and his uncle in which they suffered injuries,” the SHO said.
“In retaliation, they attacked him with a sharp-edged weapon. The trio are undergoing treatment at PGIMS. Statements from both sides are yet to be recorded as they are not in a condition to lodge a complaint. But peace has been restored in the village,” the SHO added.
Naib tehsildar competitive exam in Punjab on May 22; PPSC issues advisory
The competitive examination for the posts of naib tehsildar will be conducted on May 22, according to an advisory issued by the Punjab Public Service Commission on Thursday. In a statement, Secretary (Examinations) PPSC Dr. Karamjit Singh said the exam would be conducted from 12:00 Noon to 2:00 PM and the candidates should reach the exam centre well before the commencement of the exam as no candidate will be allowed to enter the examination centre after that.
Jakhar started working for BJP long before joining it: Warring
Chandigarh : Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday said that former PPCC chief Sunil Jakhar joining the Bharatiya Janata Party was not unexpected as he was playing in its hands for a long time. “Jakhar started working for the BJP much before, while still being in the Congress and today's joining was just a formality,” Warring said in a statement.
Nearly 25 new outstation trains to northern India are expected to become operational in 2023
Two new outstation train terminals are under construction in Kalamboli in Navi Mumbai, and are expected to be ready next year. At present, there are 462 outstation trains operating from different terminals in the city. With the addition, this number will go up to 487. There number of outstation train terminuses will also increase to 9. The Kalamboli outstation terminus will host trains heading to New Delhi, Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.
Police complete interrogation, suspected Khalistani terrorists sent to judicial custody
Suspected Khalistani terrorists Gurpreet and Amandeep have been sent to judicial custody on Thursday after police completed interrogation with them. After bringing them back from Telangana, a team of the Crime Investigation Agency-I of the Karnal police produced them in the district court and they were sent to judicial custody as police did not seek further remand.
Defying govt orders, Karnal farmers begin paddy transplantation
Farmers in several villages of Karnal have started transplantation of paddy, defying government orders that prohibit sowing of the water-guzzling crop before June 15. As per the reports, farmers were seen pumping out groundwater and flooding their fields in Samora, Ramba, Salaru, Sangoha, Sangohi, Darar, Churni and Bibipur villages of Indri block in district in lack of action by authorities. They can grow three-four crops per year.
