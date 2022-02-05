Three more arrested in Karnal passport scam

The Haryana Police have arrested three more people for their involvement in the Karnal passport scam taking the number of arrests made to 19.

Police said the arrested accused have been identified as Rupinder Singh, of Virender Nagar in New Delhi, Gurdhiyan Singh, of Mallour village in Ambala district, and Rohit Arora, of Amritsar in Punjab.

Police said Rohit is one of the 21 people who got passports on fake documents while Rupinder and Gurdhiyan were agents who helped people get passports on fake address proofs.

According to Karnal superintendent of police (SP) Ganga Ram Punia, police on Friday busted the racked involved in passport scam and arrested 16 people, including two police officials, a clerk at Delhi passport office and an employee of the Karnal post office.

Initial reports suggest around 21 people got passports prepared on fake documents and two of them have criminal records. Police said the involvement of more people cannot be ruled out and all cases are related to one police station. Two police officials who conducted physical verification of these applicants have already been arrested.

The earlier arrested accused include Munish Kumar, a clerk of Delhi passport office; Vikas Kamboj, a postman at Karnal post office; two police officials associated in physical verification of the passport applicants; three agents – Raman, of Ambala, Amit Khatkar, of Karnal, and Mahesh Narang, of Delhi.

Police said Mahesh had links with Munish and managed to get passports with the help of Karnal-based agent Amit, who had links with the police officials and the postman.

Police have registered seven FIRs, the investigation has been handed over to the crime investigation agency (CIA) and more arrests are likely to be made in the next couple of days.

According to police, the criminal records of all the 21 passport holders, most of who are from Punjab, are being looked into. Fifteen of them have already been identified.