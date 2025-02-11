Three new criminal laws to be implemented in Haryana by Feb 28, says CM Saini

The three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by the end of this month, chief minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Monday. Nayab Saini during a meeting with officials in Chandigarh on Monday. (Sourced)

The Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam, replacing the colonial-era Indian Penal Code, Code of Criminal Procedure and the Indian Evidence Act of 1872, respectively, came into effect on July 1 after the laws were passed by Parliament.

After chairing a meeting with officials about the implementation of the three laws, Saini said on X, “Three new criminal laws will be implemented in Haryana by February 28. Chaired an important review meeting with officials regarding the three new criminal laws to be implemented in the state and the progress of development works,” he also said in the post.

Those present in the meeting included Rajesh Khullar the chief principal secretary to the Haryana chief minister, Vivek Joshi the chief secretary, Sumita Misra the additional chief secretary of the home department and state police chief Shatrujeet Kapur.

According to an official statement issued later, chief minister Saini has directed officials that necessary training should be provided to the personnel concerned to effectively enforce these laws on the ground.

Under the new provisions, police stations should be equipped with high-speed internet facilities and arrangements should be made for court appearances and testimonies through video conference, he said.

The officers should also expedite the implementation of measures such as the monitoring of “Zero FIR” to ensure swift justice for victims, the chief minister was quoted as saying in the statement.

He also emphasised the need to increase the number of forensic mobile vans in the state. During the meeting, it was informed by the officials that presently, 23 mobile forensic science units are operational in the state, and this number will be increased to 40.

During the meeting, Misra the additional chief secretary of the home department, apprised the chief minister that most provisions under the new criminal laws have already been implemented.

The Inter-Operable Criminal Justice System has been fully integrated with the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems. Chargesheets are now being submitted in courts through online means and directions have been issued to officers of all departments to fully implement these laws by February 28, the statement said.

The state police chief informed the meeting that through the E-Sakshya App, a digital record of all evidence was being maintained in criminal cases.

The chief minister was apprised that e-summons were being issued in approximately 60% of the cases and efforts will be intensified to increase this by February 28.

Additionally, 77% of the accused have been presented before court via video conference, resulting in significant savings in time and costs, the DGP said.