Three of family injured in firing in Rohtak

A sibling and their aunt suffered injuries after four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them when they were coming from Sanghi village to Rohtak on Thursday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Sachin Kumar, his sister Nisha and their aunt Meenu. All the injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is out of danger.

In his complaint to the police, Sachin Kumar said he, along with his sister and aunt, were going to Rohtak in their car.

“When we were crossing our village, four bike-borne assailants, led by Krishan, started indiscriminate firing at our car. The conspiracy behind the incident was hatched by Krishan and his brother Surender as we have an old rivalry,” the complainant added.

Rohtak Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 307, 34 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959 against Surender, his brother Krishan and others, who are at large.