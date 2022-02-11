Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three of family injured in firing in Rohtak
chandigarh news

Three of family injured in firing in Rohtak

A sibling and their aunt suffered injuries after four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them when they were coming from Sanghi village to Rohtak on Thursday, police said
The injured have been identified as Sachin Kumar, his sister Nisha and their aunt Meenu. All the injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is out of danger. (iStock)
The injured have been identified as Sachin Kumar, his sister Nisha and their aunt Meenu. All the injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is out of danger. (iStock)
Published on Feb 11, 2022 12:37 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A sibling and their aunt suffered injuries after four motorcycle-borne assailants opened fire at them when they were coming from Sanghi village to Rohtak on Thursday, police said.

The injured have been identified as Sachin Kumar, his sister Nisha and their aunt Meenu. All the injured were rushed to the Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (PGIMS), Rohtak, where their condition is out of danger.

In his complaint to the police, Sachin Kumar said he, along with his sister and aunt, were going to Rohtak in their car.

“When we were crossing our village, four bike-borne assailants, led by Krishan, started indiscriminate firing at our car. The conspiracy behind the incident was hatched by Krishan and his brother Surender as we have an old rivalry,” the complainant added.

Rohtak Sadar police have registered a case under Sections 307, 34 and 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Sections 25 and 27 of the Arms Act, 1959 against Surender, his brother Krishan and others, who are at large.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 11, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out