Three parked vehicles stolen in Mohali

Mohali police have registered three separate cases of vehicle theft, reported from various parts of the city. Mohali police have registered cases under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. (HT File)

In the first incident, a 60-year-old man lost his motorcycle parked outside the main gate of the District Courts Complex on May 30.

In his complaint, the man detailed that he had parked his bike, bearing registration number PB65-AC-5787, around 10 am. However, upon returning at 4 pm, his vehicle was missing.

On his complaint, police booked his acquaintance, Savan Khan, alias Lungi, who the complainant suspects to be the thief, under Sections 303(2) (theft) and 3(5) (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) on May 31.

In another case, a Chandigarh resident reported the theft of his Tata tipper truck from Aerocity Block G between the intervening night of May 30 and 31.

The complainant, Daljinder Singh, the owner of a private construction firm, said the vehicle, bearing registration number PB65-BE-1625, was stolen by unknown individuals between 3 am and 3.30 am. His driver discovered the theft in the morning and immediately alerted him. Police have registered a case under Section 303 (2) of the BNS and launched an investigation.

In the third case, a Mumbai native currently living in Sector 61 reported the theft of his motorcycle parked outside his accommodation.The complainant, Samir, said he had parked his motorcycle, bearing registration number MH47-BW-4653, in front of his residence on May 9. However, the next day, he found the two-wheeler missing. A case under Section 303(2) of the BNS was registered on May 30.