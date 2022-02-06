Three women among 4 killed after hit by car in Muktsar in Muktsar

BATHINDA: Four persons, including three women, were killed when a speeding car hit them in Muktsar on Saturday evening.

According to the information, the victims were MGNREGS workers and were taking rest on the roadside when they were run over by the car. The victims, Simarjit Kaur (42), Virpal Kaur (35), Mahinder Kaur (55) and Pritam Singh (65) were residents of Sangu Dhaun village in Muktsar district.

Another worker, Sehajpreet Kaur, was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, with multiple injuries.

The accident took place on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Sangu Dhaun village, said police.

Muktsar DSP Amarjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Badal village in the district. The accused, who is yet to be arrested, is working as a Class IV employee at Muktsar deputy commissioner office.

“Sukhdeep, his mother, wife and a young child were on their way from Muktsar to Gidderbaha when the accident took place. After the accident, Sukhdeep took the victims to the Muktsar civil hospital,” the DSP said.