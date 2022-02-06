Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three women among 4 killed after hit by car in Muktsar in Muktsar
chandigarh news

Three women among 4 killed after hit by car in Muktsar in Muktsar

Four persons, including three women, were killed when a speeding car hit them in Muktsar on Saturday evening
The accident took place on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Sangu Dhaun village, said police.
The accident took place on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Sangu Dhaun village, said police.
Published on Feb 06, 2022 12:47 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent

BATHINDA: Four persons, including three women, were killed when a speeding car hit them in Muktsar on Saturday evening.

According to the information, the victims were MGNREGS workers and were taking rest on the roadside when they were run over by the car. The victims, Simarjit Kaur (42), Virpal Kaur (35), Mahinder Kaur (55) and Pritam Singh (65) were residents of Sangu Dhaun village in Muktsar district.

Another worker, Sehajpreet Kaur, was rushed to Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot, with multiple injuries.

The accident took place on the Muktsar-Bathinda road near Sangu Dhaun village, said police.

Muktsar DSP Amarjit Singh said the accused has been identified as Sukhdeep Singh of Badal village in the district. The accused, who is yet to be arrested, is working as a Class IV employee at Muktsar deputy commissioner office.

“Sukhdeep, his mother, wife and a young child were on their way from Muktsar to Gidderbaha when the accident took place. After the accident, Sukhdeep took the victims to the Muktsar civil hospital,” the DSP said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 06, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out