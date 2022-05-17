Three-day yoga camp kicks off in Panchkula

Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a three-day yoga science camp at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Monday. Organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the run up to International Yoga Day on June 21, the camp is being conducted under the joint aegis of the district administration and Panchkula Ayush department. Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik was also present on the occasion.

Panchkula Sector 31 residents rue lack of amenities

Panchkula Members of the Sector 31 residents’ welfare association met Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran chief administrator Ajit Balaji Joshi to highlight the sector’s poor living conditions. “The sector lacks facilities for garbage disposal, has a poor sewerage system and does not have any parks, shops, schools or dispensaries,” they said. Residents also complained of encroachments by residents of Nada village.

5,319 helmetless riders fined since Jan in Panchkula

Panchkula Intensifying their drive against traffic violations, the Panchkula traffic police have challaned 5,319 people for driving without helmet and 3,171 more for not wearing seat belt since the beginning of the year. Assistant commissioner of police (Traffic) Raj Kumar Ranga said police were keeping a watch on traffic violations via CCTV cameras and barricades. He appealed to the public to follow traffic rules while commuting and ensure safety on roads.

Man held for stealing 7 mobile phones from e-bike in Manimajra

Chandigarh Police arrested a painter for allegedly stealing seven mobile phones from an e-bike parked outside the Government Model Senior Secondary School, Modern Housing Complex, Manimajra, while students were appearing for an exam earlier this month. The authorities also recovered the seven stolen mobile phones and four of the e-bike batteries. The accused, Amar Singh, 30, resident of Manimajra was produced before the court on Monday and sent to judicial custody. The complainant, Ranjeet Pathak, a Class 12 student from Kishangarh village, said the phones, belonging to him and his classmates, were stolen on May 6 from his e-bike parked outside the school. A case under section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code had at the time been registered at the Manimajra police station.

Housing societies seek MP-led panel’s attention

Chandigarh Housing societies have demanded that the 11-member committee on property matters, led by MP Kirron Kher, look into their long-pending issues as well. Convener of Voice of Housing Socities, MN Shukla said, “We request the committee to accede to our request for further changes in the matter of unearned increase and regularisation of need-based changes in the 108 cooperative housing societies in Sectors 48 to 51.” President of the Sector 48 RWA JJ Singh said issuance of completion certificate on the basis of water, electricity and sewerage connection, as recommended by the committee, be approved to provide relief to society residents from the exorbitant water charges.

Resuscitation boot camp at PGIMER

Chandigarh The trauma anaesthesia group at Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), conducted a day-long intense resuscitation boot camp on Monday. Around 90 resident doctors from various parts of northern India received hands-on training in various aspects of resuscitation

Bike-lifters’ gang busted in Ambala

Ambala Police on Monday busted a gang of inter-state bike-lifters with the arrest of two accused, Thakur Kapoor and Gurpreet Singh, both from Ambala, and recovered 22 stolen motorcycles from their possession. Police said the gang was active in Haryana’s Ambala and Punjab

Gender-based discrimination in focus at PU

Chandigarh Panjab University’s centre for social work organised a three-day workshop on gender-based discrimination. Post Graduate Government College for Girls, Sector 42, department of sociology’s former head Jyoti Seth discussed dowry, domestic violence and other factors that led to discrimination.

Miscreants booked for snatching purse

Chandigarh Police booked unidentified bike-borne persons for snatching a woman’s purse near the Sector 40/41 light point. The complainant, Neelam Sinha said the purse contained ₹3,000 and other documents. A case under section 379A was registered at the Sector 39 police station.

Caretaker reports theft at Sector 10 house

Chandigarh Police registered a theft case after the complaint of Suresh Kumar, the caretaker of a house in Sector 10. The complainant said the number of stolen items would be cleared up upon the owner’s return to the city. A case was registered at the Sector 3 police station.