Three-day yoga camp kicks off in Panchkula
Haryana Vidhan Sabha Speaker and local MLA Gian Chand Gupta inaugurated a three-day yoga science camp at the Parade Ground in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Monday. Organised as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav in the run up to International Yoga Day on June 21, the camp is being conducted under the joint aegis of the district administration and Panchkula Ayush department. Deputy commissioner Mahavir Kaushik was also present on the occasion.
CRRID, Asia Climate Change Education Center join hands for sustainable development
The Centre for Research in Rural and Industrial Development (CRRID), Sector 19, on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) online with Asia Climate Change Education Centre, Jeju, South Korea, to collaborate in the fields of climate change, environment, society, economy and development. The parties will be organising and/or convening workshops, seminars and conferences necessary for improving the capacity of various stakeholders and conducting joint research on above issues.
Postponement of NEET-PG 2022: Chandigarh GMCH-32 students welcome SC’s decision to dismiss plea
Medical students enrolled at Government Medical College Hospital, Sector 32, welcomed the Supreme Court's decision to dismiss the plea seeking the postponement of he National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET-PG), 2022. The decision by the Apex Court came on the grounds that there will be a shortage of doctors if the paper gets delayed. 'Healthcare of the patients is paramount' , the court stated.
Torn pages of Gutka Sahib found in Patiala
Amid several unresolved cases, another “sacrilege” incident has been reported near Karhali Sahib in Patiala. Torn pages of Gutka Sahib were found under the culvert of a water canal near the gurdwara in Karhali village. The SSP and officials from civil administration reached the spot and started probe. Later, the torn pages were handed over to gurdwara officials. SSP Deepak Parek, who reached the spot, said the culprits won't be spared.
Punjab revenue officials threaten protest over ambiguity on NOC issuance
Six days after the naib tehsildar-cum-joint sub-registrar of Zirakpur was suspended and an inquiry started against two sub registrars of Ludhiana and Hoshiarpur, Punjab revenue officers association came out against the state government and threatened protest, citing ambiguity in instructions on issuing no-objection certificates (NOCs) for land registration. On May 10, Zirakpur naib tehsildar-cum-joint registrar Harminder Singh was suspended for executing illegal registries of unauthorised colonies.
Have stepped up measures for welfare of seniors: Chandigarh Police
Chairman of Chandigarh Residents Association Welfare Federation (CRAWFED) Hitesh Puri brought up the problem and said that many seniors are living alone and the beat staff must visit them regularly to inquire about their health and ask if they need anything. SSP Kuldeep Singh Chahal added that crime is under control due to pro-active policing and meetings with resident and market welfare associations are being held regularly by senior police officers.
