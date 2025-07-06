Search
Sunday, Jul 06, 2025
Tibetan cultural performances and traditions will be given prominence: Himachal dy CM

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Published on: Jul 06, 2025 10:48 PM IST

Addressing the gathering, deputy CM announced initiative to promote and preserve Tibetan culture and tradition through the department of language, art and culture under the Himachal Pradesh government

To promote and preserve Tibetan culture and tradition, deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri said that in order to strengthen the traditional and cultural tied between India and Tibet, the Tibetan cultural performances and traditions will be given prominence in all upcoming fairs, festivals and cultural events in Himachal Pradesh.

Himachal deputy chief minister Mukesh Agnihotri (File)
“There is a need to further strengthen the traditional and cultural ties between India and Tibet,” said Agnihotri. “In all upcoming fairs, festivals and cultural events in Himachal Pradesh, Tibetan cultural performances and traditions will be given prominence,” he added.

He was speaking at Sambhota Tibetan School in Chhota Shimla where the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama was celebrated by Tibetan community-in-exile.

Addressing the gathering, deputy CM announced initiative to promote and preserve Tibetan culture and tradition through the department of language, art and culture under the Himachal Pradesh government.

“The Central Tibetan Administration has been operating peacefully from Dharamshala for decades now. Initially, it functioned for a year from Mussoorie, but since then, McLeodganj known as ‘Mini Tibet’ has become the heart of Tibetan exile in India,” he added.

