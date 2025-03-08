Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Mar 08, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

TiECON: Minister Sondh announces additional 10-lakh grant for startups working beyond incubation stage

ByMandeep Kaur Narula, Chandigarh
Mar 08, 2025 10:22 AM IST

The announcement came during the two-day flagship event of the Chandigarh chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE)—“TiECon” that concluded on Friday

With an aim to take Punjab’s startups to greater heights, Punjab industries and IT minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh on Friday announced an additional impetus comprising 10 lakh grant to startups who begin performing beyond the incubation stage.

Punjab industries and IT minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh addressing the gathering at TiECON in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)
Punjab industries and IT minister Tarunpreet Singh Sondh addressing the gathering at TiECON in Chandigarh on Friday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“With the support of institutions like Software Technology Parks of India (STPI), IISER and others, the government gives 3 lakh each as ‘seed money’ to budding entrepreneurs to implement their ideas. Though we understand the amount is not huge, it contributes highly for the young minds. Now, we have decided that for supporting businesses and young people’s ideas, we will give a 10 lakh grant each to those startups who work well with the 3 lakh seed money,” Sondh said.

The announcement came during the two-day flagship event of the Chandigarh chapter of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE)—“TiECon” that concluded on Friday.

The minister, who also holds charge of the ministries of rural development and panchayats and hospitality, also envisioned an online integration of different departments for fast-tracking approvals for budding ideas and business propositions.

“Punjab has been ranked number one in the country in the ‘ease of business’ ranking and we are determined to ensure that the dreams of our budding entrepreneurs fructify, leading to creation of jobs and wealth for the state, region and nation. As many as 90,000 crores worth of Common Application Forms (CAFs) have been signed by the state, indicating that projects have progressed beyond the initial stages and their implementations are actually visible on the ground,” Sondh said.

“The Bhagwant Mann government does not believe in signing MOUs on paper only. We make things happen,” the minister added.

Additional chief secretary industries, Tejveer Singh, said, “The ‘Start Up Punjab’ programme was given top ranking by the Union government as we have more than 1,700 registered startups in the region. Last year, the chief minister had announced that startup incubators would be extended outside of Mohali to other areas of Punjab. We have already started up an incubator centre in Ludhiana. Though Amritsar also has an STPI, the Punjab government is working to start more incubators in Jalandhar, Bathinda and other areas of the state to promote startups.”

“Our region has sound educational facilities which are creating a student base with the skill set needed to thrive in the IT field,” he added.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, March 08, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On