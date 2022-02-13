Tikait accuses central govt of backtracking on promises

An ideological revolution is the need of the hour to unite people of the country on the issue of unemployment and poor pricing policy for agricultural produce, said farm leader Rakesh Tikait on Saturday.

He accused the central government of backtracking from the written promises made to the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) leader last year.

Addressing a rally at Kalayat in Kaithal, Tikait lashed out at the government and accused it of turning a blind eye to farmers, labourers and youths.

“This time, there will be a war against the government and tractors of farmers will be used like tanks. You need to stay united and be prepared as a call could be given anytime,” he said.

The BKU spokesperson said they are not in favour or against any political party but there is a need for fixed MSP and jobs for the unemployed youths.

“After elections, we will travel across states to unite farmers, labourers and unemployed youths on one platform,” Tikait said, adding that an ideological revolution is the need of the hour. Without naming any leader or political party, he said people do not want autocrats to run the country under the influence of industrialists and control all institutions.

Tikait accused the Union government of betrayal on the promises made to farm leaders, saying: “For the past one year, we have been in search of the government to raise our demands but we could not find it. Even officers who had sent written assurances on pending demands of the SKM are not accessible now.”

On whether he is supporting any political party in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, he said, “We have not asked people to vote for any particular party but are telling them that this government is controlled by industrialists and behaving like autocrats, rest, they know better.”

Tikait is among the few farm leaders who are believed to have brokered a truce between farmers and local authorities of Uttar Pradesh in the aftermath of the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. He raised questions over bail to Union minister Ajay Mishra Teni’s son Ashish Mishra saying people of the country should take a note of how an accused of four murders got bail in four months.

He said nobody can question the court orders but due to some technical snags, farmers’ counsels could not put forth their points during the virtual hearing properly, but now they will challenge this at higher courts.

Tikait slammed politicians for alleged attempts to divide people on the basis of religion and to promote polarisation. “You see that the issue of dress in schools is being raised but there is nothing on the jobs, MSP and other pending demands of farmers,” he added.

He said the SKM will not campaign in Punjab but made it clear that the SKM will not support farm leaders who are contesting Punjab assembly elections. But he said the farm leaders who are contesting polls are on four-month leave from the SKM.

Tikait praised farmers of Haryana for their support to the year-long agitation against the now-repealed three farm laws.

