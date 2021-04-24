Times Higher Education: Chitkara among 10 Indian varsities

Chitkara University was ranked among the top 10 Indian universities and in the 401-600 worldwide slab among 1,115 institutions from 94 countries in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021.

The university also ranked among the top 100 globally in the ‘affordable and clean energy’ category. It also ranked high in the partnership for goals category. Under the Impact ranking, THE assesses universities against United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). This is the third-ranking released in this series. Under the Impact rankings 2021, universities were assessed across 17 parameters listed as SDGs including no poverty, zero hunger, good health and well-being, quality education, gender equality, clean water and sanitation, affordable and clean energy, decent work and economic growth, industry innovation and infrastructure, reduced inequalities, sustainable cities and communities, responsible consumption and production, climate action, life below water, life on land, peace justice, and strong institutions, and partnership for goals.

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. (HT File)

“Only a few Indian universities were able to make it into the prestigious ‘THE Impact’ world ranking. It is a matter of pride for the institution and the people of Punjab and Chandigarh that Chitkara university featured in the list. The university has always strived to provide a knowledge and learning-centric platform to our students, a work-friendly and progressive environment to our faculty and an inspirational platform to society,” said Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University.