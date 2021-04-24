Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Times Higher Education: Chitkara among 10 Indian varsities
Chitkara University was ranked among the top 10 Indian universities and in the 401-600 worldwide slab among 1,115 institutions from 94 countries in Times Higher Education (THE) Impact Rankings 2021
PUBLISHED ON APR 24, 2021 09:19 PM IST
Times Higher Education Impact Rankings assesses universities against United Nations’ sustainable development goals (SDGs). (HT Photo)

Chitkara University pro-chancellor Madhu Chitkara. (HT File)

“Only a few Indian universities were able to make it into the prestigious ‘THE Impact’ world ranking. It is a matter of pride for the institution and the people of Punjab and Chandigarh that Chitkara university featured in the list. The university has always strived to provide a knowledge and learning-centric platform to our students, a work-friendly and progressive environment to our faculty and an inspirational platform to society,” said Madhu Chitkara, pro-chancellor, Chitkara University.

